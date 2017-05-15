Is Kendall Jenner Being a Diva, Refusing To Film “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”?”

Kendall Jenner is being a model diva. At least, that’s according to tabloid reports who claim that she’s refusing to film Keeping Up With The Kardashians because she wants to distance herself from her reality show past. Despite taking a couple of losses this year, like that ill-fated Pepsi ad and the Fyre Fest debacle, Kendall is establishing herself as a high-end supermodel. But there are rumors that she thinks KUWTK is cheapening her image.

But Gossip Cop, a site that’s known for debunking celebrity rumors is saying that that’s hogwash and that Kendall is fully on board with filming her family’s flagship reality TV show.

One of the publications that took those rumors and ran with them is Star.

“Kendall says she doesn’t need the show anymore and isn’t really cooperating.” a source allegedly told the magazine (as reported by Gossip Cop) “In her mind, her fashion career comes first, and if her sisters end up unemployed, tough.”

But Gossip Cop reached out to a source close to Kendall who said that those claims in Star Magazine are false. The thing ks that Kendall’s lkfe as a model ks keepkng her busy but she plans to stay loyal to the family business and keep on filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Check out all the beautiful pics Cole Sprouse took of Kendall Jenner in Malibu https://t.co/icNQHayVYV pic.twitter.com/OfrToIxcp0 — PAPER Magazine (@papermagazine) May 14, 2017

Despite some career missteps this year, Kendall’s career as a model is moving forward. As People Magazine reports, Kendall recently shot her first photo shoot since the Pepsi ad catastrophe. The photos appeared in The Sunday Times and were shot by Colin Sprouse an actor who has appeared on the show, Riverdale.

“She knew my work, and we had met at a couple of parties,” the former child Disney star said when he was asked about booking Jenner for the photo shoot. “I just thought, let’s aim for the top.”

@theststyle with @kendalljenner Styling: @celestinecooney Hair: @dklahair MUA: @1maryphillips A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse) on May 13, 2017 at 5:47pm PDT

Sprouse said that Jenner drove herself to the eight hour shoot kn the Malibu hills and added that working with Kendall opened his eyes to why she’s become an A-List model kn a short period of time.

“Seeing her work, it’s no wonder she’s become such a huge figure within the fashion industry,” he said of Kendall. “Without the right model, these photos don’t live. Kendall isn’t afraid to look awkward in a way that’s vulnerable and inherently interesting.”

As far as her personal life, that’s heating up too. Multiple media reports claim that she is currently dating rapper, ASAP Rocky.

The pair were seen together at the Met Gala kn early May and were recently seen partying together at a friend’s birthday party according to The Daily Mail. This means that both Kendall and her sister Kylie are currently dating rappers. Kylie has been seeing rapper Travis Scott since she split from former boyfriend, Tyga, also a rapper.

According to Radar Online, things between Kylie and Travis are getting pretty serious since Kylie has already met his parents. But who know how things between them will proceed since Travis is going through some legal trouble after he was arrested for inciting a riot at a concert.

Only time will tell as to whether his legal trouble will be a turn off for the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan or a turn on.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com]