‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi Crushed By Eli’s Decision – Is It Chad DiMera’s Fault?

Days Of Our Lives has released a preview for next week. It reveals that Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will make a shocking decision that will crush Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). Is it because of Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) or is there another reason?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

Last week on Days Of Our Lives, it seemed that Eli and Gabi were getting closer. After she and Abe Carver (James Reynolds) arranged a meeting between Eli and Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams), the FBI agent thanked Gabi in a big way. However, things are about to change for the couple. In a preview clip posted on NBC’s official website, Eli breaks up with Gabi, and she appears to be crushed over it.

Some fans think that Chad DiMera might be the reason. Eli has always known that Chad and Gabi have feelings for one another. However, there is another theory that is more likely. Eli Grant takes his job seriously. Last week on Days Of Our Lives, he was shocked and disappointed that Gabi wanted him to break protocol to give her information on the case. On Friday’s episode, Gabi went as far as to sneak on the plane headed to Greece and pose as a stewardess. To Eli, getting in the middle of his job is a sign of disrespect. It is something that he – and the FBI – won’t stand for.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lamon Archey discussed Eli and Gabi’s relationship. The actor said Eli was hoping to make Gabi forget about Chad DiMera.

“But Eli’s a confident guy. He’s sure that whatever feelings Gabi has for Chad, he’ll be able to make her forget them.”

With Eli breaking up with Gabi on Days Of Our Lives, this could complicate things for Chad. He will find out that Abigail (Marci Miller) has filed for divorce. He thought he could win her back, but so far, nothing has worked. Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) gave him advice and told him to give Abby space. However, Chad finds that to be an impossible task. Add to that his shady business dealings, taking unnecessary risks, and fighting with Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso), Abigail has had enough.

With the divorce and Gabi being single again, will Chad try pursuing a romance with her? That is one of the questions soap opera fans are asking themselves. Even though their feelings need to be resolved in order to move on, “Chabby” fans are not happy. All viewers wanted was for Chad and Abby to be together and be happy with baby Thomas. However, there might be some light at the end of the tunnel. Executive producer Ken Corday teased months ago that Chad and Abigail are “end game.” With their divorce, is there any hope for the couple or is the best yet to come?

As for what else to expect on Days Of Our Lives this week, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will return. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) is emotional and happy about his return. However, his sudden appearance makes Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) think he really is dying. Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) will show up in Greece, but can Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) save Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker)? Or will Deimos and Xander’s (Paul Tefler) plan actually work?

What do you think is going to happen with Gabi Hernandez on Days Of Our Lives? Why will Eli Grant break up with her? With the split and Abigail filing for divorce, will Chad and Gabi get together?

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Days Of Our Lives]