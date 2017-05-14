ABC’s ‘Bachelorette’ 2017 Spoilers: Rachel Lindsay Final Rose Recipient Rumors Swirl As Frontrunners Emerge

There is plenty of romance and chaos on the way with ABC’s The Bachelorette 2017 this spring, as Rachel Lindsay looks for love after coming in third on Nick Viall’s Bachelor outing last winter. Gossip guru Reality Steve is breaking down the spoilers for the season, but so far, some of the most desired details remain unknown. Which men are said to be frontrunners for Lindsay’s final rose and what hints are swirling that might point toward one of those suitors over the others?

As was previously detailed by the Inquisitr, Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers have indicated that Eric Bigger, Dr. Bryan Abasolo, and Peter Kraus were the three men who survived Rachel Lindsay’s hometown dates. Dean Unglert had a hometown date as well, but he was reportedly eliminated at the rose ceremony after those family meetings. At this point, all signs seem to point to those three men being the last three standing.

The Bachelorette spoilers detail that during the next stage of filming Rachel’s season, things were done a bit differently, and it may take a little while yet before specific details emerge. What has been revealed, however, indicates that the guys met the Lindsay family at this point in Dallas, Texas. These key meetings usually happen at the end of filming wherever the overnight dates and final rose ceremony will be, but this time things were moved around because Rachel’s sister is pregnant and unable to travel.

So happy for this moment!!! Thank you so much for the love and support!!!! Can't believe I am the new bachelorette…still feel like I'm dreaming #bachelornation #bachelorette #thankful #blackhistorymonth #historicmoment A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:11am PST

Did all three men meet the Lindsay family and then did just the last two head off on overnight dates? That much isn’t known quite yet, but Bachelorette spoilers did go fairly dark for a bit in terms of any revealing social media activity pinning down the last eliminations of Season 13 during the last few days of filming.

Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers share that Rachel headed to Spain for the last days of filming and the final rose ceremony was expected to happen around May 11 or so. The gossip guru said that he has every expectation that the Bachelorette star will end up engaged at that point, but will it be Bryan, Eric, or Peter? Which guy ends up being Lindsay’s runner-up?

The folks over at the Bach and Bachette Fan Forums have been tracking filming quite closely and they have been keeping an eye on the social media accounts for Kraus, Bigger, and Abasolo in particular. It is quite common for Bachelorette spoilers to emerge via subtle changes in social media accounts, or at least confirmations of spoilers emerge.

She rose to the top. ???? Here's a peek at @TheRachLindsay's key art as #TheBachelorette! pic.twitter.com/UsXA2R6YfE — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) April 18, 2017

As fans wait for Reality Steve’s spoilers regarding Lindsay’s final rose to emerge, it seems that at the forums, some potentially interesting tidbits have emerged. In the days following that last Bachelorette rose ceremony and the end of filming, Eric and Bryan seemed to start catching up on social media and making some changes pretty quickly. However, Peter has not hopped back on social media.

In addition, a source for one poster at the forum has indicated that as everybody was watching for hints, Kraus had not yet returned home. It is typical for the Bachelorette or Bachelor lead and the winner to spend a few extra days together post-filming to decompress and celebrate their engagement. As a result, at least in terms of recent seasons, it has been quite common for the winner to be the last one to get back on social media out of the final three contestants.

Did Peter Kraus earn Rachel Lindsay’s final rose, as social media activity might suggest, or is this a season where that type of tidbit needs to be disregarded with spoilers ultimately pointing toward either Dr. Bryan Abasolo or Eric Bigger? Will there be a happy engagement and ultimately a wedding coming out of ABC’s The Bachelorette 2017 season as fans are hoping?

[Featured Image by Rachel Lindsay/Instagram]