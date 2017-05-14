Caitlyn Jenner Attack At LGBT Awards Prompts Hate Crime Investigation In London

From the moment Bruce Jenner revealed that he would soon be transitioning as a male to female transgender and going by the name Caitlyn, the celebrity has received both criticism and encouragement. As Caitlyn Jenner, the celebrity takes most criticism in stride and has tried to serve as a positive trans role model, but rarely has she been subjected to an outright personal attack from members of the press. That was just the case, when Jenner was exiting the British LGBT Awards in London.

A Verbal Assault on Caitlyn Jenner Leads to a Hate Crime Investigation

Jenner was a guest at the British LGBT Awards at The Grand Connaught Rooms at Great Queen Street in London, where Metro reports she was honored with a Loud and Proud award for her public transition. As Caitlyn exited the building, the former Olympic champion was subjected to verbal abuse by an onlooker and it was also reported that an individual threw something at the award winning trans celebrity.

It isn’t known if the same person shouting at Jenner was also responsible for throwing the unrevealed item at her.

Police confirmed that they were called to The Grand Connaught Rooms in response to the attack, reporting that the incident was being investigated as a hate crime.

“Officers attended and spoke to one of the organisers who alleged that a photographer had verbally abused a woman and a man as they were leaving the event,” said a police spokesperson. “No arrests have been made. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Sources report that Jenner was left shaken but unharmed by the incident.

Caitlyn was also in London to promote her new book, The Secrets of My Life.

Caitlyn Jenner and Kim Kardashian West Are No Longer on Speaking Terms

Harper’s Bazaar reports that Jenner has been facing a strong backlash from all of the Kardashians since releasing her new tell-all book. Perhaps the greatest rift between Caitlyn and her family exists with Kim Kardashian West because the two reality T.V. celebrities are no longer speaking to one another. Caitlyn reveals that it has been a considerable length of time since their last spoken words.

Speaking about Jenner’s The Secrets of My Life, Kardashian West told Ellen DeGeneres that she felt the trans celebrity was harsh in the judgment of her mother, Kris Jenner. Kim added that some anecdotes included in the memoir simply aren’t true.

When asked to respond to criticism from the Kardashian family, Caitlyn could only comment that she loves each of her children, adding that Kim is very dear to her. Jenner added, while there is a good deal of drama in the family, she still loves them all.

Later, Caitlyn revealed that a troubling rift had formed between Kardashian West and herself.

“To be honest with you, I really haven’t talked to her in a long time,” admitted Jenner. “I’ve kind of let everything calm down. So I kind of keep my distance. I’m out right now trying to make a difference in the world.”

While all of the Kardashians have lambasted the memoir, Kris Jenner seemed to have been affected the most, saying that she felt angry and betrayed by The Secrets of My Life.

Caitlyn says she doesn’t regret anything written in The Secrets of My Life and adds that, while Kris Jenner may have been hurt by certain aspects of the memoir, it wasn’t written with malicious intentions. Caitlyn feels she has presented her story as honestly as she could, giving her personal perspective, but adds that she expected her family to challenge her from the beginning.

“I wish her all the success in the world, but not at our expense,” said Kim Kardashian West.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]