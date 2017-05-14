How The ‘Teen Moms’ Spent Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is a worldwide celebration to show appreciation to your mother, grandmother, and any other nurturing female in your life — and the moms of Teen Mom spent it in a variety of different ways.

Teen Mom 2′s Kailyn Lowry got to have a double celebration this weekend, as she graduated from Delaware State University yesterday, May 13. The reality star got to spend two days in a row celebrating with her boys, Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3. She posted a photo to her Instagram of her little ones at her graduation ceremony, stating that the day she graduated really was one of the best days she’s ever had.

Kailyn Lowry deserves major props, despite the recent controversy her third pregnancy has caused, because she is the only one on the Teen Mom franchise to complete a four-year degree. Although it took this soon-to-be-mom-of-three six years to do so, it is amazing she even finished at all due to the level of stress she faced over the past years that she’s been enrolled in school.

She recently opened up about it on her personal blog.

“If you follow any amount of the show, you know I’ve been struggling to get through school and earn my bachelor’s over the last 6 years… Yes, 6 years. Between teen motherhood, financial hurdles in the beginning, then moving to a new state, marriage, babies and divorce… and then of course just wanting to give up, I (barely) held on and I’m FINALLY graduating May 13! This has been an extremely long and emotional road for me and for my family.”

So how did the Teen Mom round out an amazing weekend? Chilling by the pool, of course.

How we spent Mother's Day ???????? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on May 14, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

Teen Mom OG’s Farrah Abraham is known for creating controversy on not just the show, but in her life in general. The reality star is currently appearing on Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars Family Edition where she and her mother are trying to hash things out between them. But, it appears they don’t have a happy ending, as she has revealed that she’s not speaking to her mother anymore.

Still, the Teen Mom star celebrated Mother’s Day by congratulating herself for giving birth to Sophia and telling her how much she loves her. Debra, of course, was out of the picture. Farrah also took the opportunity to hawk some apparel she created, for which the proceeds are said to go to helping young mothers finish their education.

My Love #mothersday ????????‍???? @mtv A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on May 14, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

Chelsea Houska, the Teen Mom 2 star who has gone relatively quiet since her marriage to Cole DeBoer, posted a smiling photo of daughter Aubree, 7, and infant son Watson doing something outside. She didn’t specify what, but it looked like they were having a lot of fun.

My whole world ❤️ A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on May 14, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

Jenelle Evans of Teen Mom 2 previously revealed that her mother, Barbara, would have her eldest son, Jace, 7, on Mother’s Day. The pair are locked in a heated custody battle for the role of Jace’s primary custodian. However, she still snapped a smiling photo of her son, Kaiser, and daughter, Ensley, with her and a homemade Mother’s Day chalk sign.

Catelynn Lowell Baltierra celebrated her Mother’s Day by treating herself to a Keurig. She confessed Nova, 2, is still too young to buy her a present like that, but none the less, she flaunted it on Instagram.

Happy Mother's Day to me!! ( u know cuz nova still to little lol) A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on May 13, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

Amber Portwood, who is rumored to have split from long-time beau, Matt Baier, celebrated her birthday today as well and thus had a message for her fans.

Thank you all for the birthday and mother's day love today!!! Happy Mother's Day to all of the amazing mom's out there! Sending all my love???? — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) May 14, 2017

Maci Bookout and Leah Messer were the only Teen Moms to be quiet today on social media, but with three children each, it is safe to say that the moms probably celebrated privately.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]