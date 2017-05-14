‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Rumor: Next Trailer Promises Big Luke Moments, New John Williams Score, And More

While there are still those who are yet to move on from the first teaser trailer for Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi, new details about the next preview for the highly-anticipated movie have already found their way online.

The information comes from the folks over at 4chan, who provided accurate specifics on the footage that was shown at the Star Wars Celebration. Right off the bat, this new clip sounds like it is strong with the light side.

The ever-ardent Star Wars watcher and YouTuber, Mike Zeroh, passed on and elaborated on the exciting information, revealing that the next Star Wars: Episode 8 trailer will be quite a treat.

One of the things, and perhaps one of the most important takeaways, that fans can expect to see in the new preview is the face of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) finally shown as he delivers some lines.

While fans did hear him speak in the first Star Wars: Episode 8 teaser trailer, his face was obscured. Disney did not shy away from showing Luke’s appearance in promotional stills at the Star Wars Celebration, though, so it looks like they do not have anything to hide as far as the Jedi master’s look in The Last Jedi.

However, it has become quite a big deal for fans to see Luke in all his glory considering that he was only featured in the waning moments of Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens and had a limited exposure in The Last Jedi teaser.

The next Star Wars: Episode 8 trailer will also reportedly treat fans with an extended shot of the books shown in the first teaser. These tomes, believed to be some sort of ancient Jedi artifacts, are speculated to be crucial to the plot, particularly with regards to the change of perspective that happens in Luke toward the Jedi order.

Another exciting bit about the upcoming Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi trailer is the appearance of General Leia (Carrie Fisher). She will be seen in the new preview operating a control panel.

Interestingly, she was shown doing the same thing in the first teaser so this might end up being the same scene. However, fans hold out hope that they will see her face this time as well.

Much of what the character will be doing in Star Wars: Episode 8 has only been teased in behind-the-scenes photos and the tribute videos to the late Fisher so the idea of seeing her in action in the trailer has many excited.

Meanwhile, the clip is also rumored to show Finn (John Boyega) and Poe (Oscar Isaacs) finally getting some work done. As fans will remember, the first teaser trailer merely showed the former in recovery at the med bay while the latter was seen running towards his X-wing that ended up being blown up.

In the new Star Wars: Episode 8 trailer, Finn will allegedly be seen on the move, while viewers will witness Poe take out some TIE fighters in space so expect the duo to get a fair share of epic scenes in the preview.

Noticeably, there is a lack of darksiders from the trailer. From the looks of it, Disney and Lucasfilm are not ready to show Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) and Benicio Del Toro’s mystery character in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi just yet.

After all, the First Order leader is said to sport a spoilery new look, while the role of Del Toro, who is rumored to play the smuggler Gannis Ducain, is actively being kept a secret by the studios for reasons unknown.

There is also an evident no-show from heroine Rey (Daisy Ridley) and antagonist Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). The new characters to be played by Laura Dern and Kelly Marie Tran might not be ready for showing in the next The Last Jedi clip either. That being said, it is possible that the details provided by 4chan simply do not cover the entirety of the next Star Wars: Episode 8 trailer.

What fans can expect to see or rather hear is some epic musical scoring. Legendary composer John Williams is reportedly currently working on new music just for the upcoming Star Wars: Episode 8 trailer.

The next Star Wars: Episode 8 trailer is expected to be shown at the D23 Expo 2017 at the Anaheim Convention Center on July 14 to 16. The film will be in theaters December 15.

[Featured Image by Disney and Lucasfilm]