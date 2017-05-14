Queens Man Allegedly Gifts Mom With Bullet In Head In One Of Several Mother’s Day Shootings

A Queens mother and daughter are reportedly two of a handful of supposed victims in three separate Mother’s Day’s shootings that took place throughout the New York City borough on Sunday, according to the New York Post.

The aforementioned woman’s boyfriend, a 42-year-old man whose name has not been publicized, purportedly opened fire on his romantic partner following a verbal altercation in their Jamaica residence at 9:40 a.m. on Sunday morning.

“In the morning, I [heard] the bang and the screaming,” one of the shot woman’s neighbors, who declined to share her name, expressed of what transpired that Mother’s Day.

“They were fighting and then ‘bang!'”

The resident went on to confirm the existence of the victim’s infant, a little girl, who may either have been hit in the crossfire by the bullet — or by a splattering of her own mother’s blood.

Man in custody after shooting girlfriend in head in Queens, police say https://t.co/fTcDBuMttX — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) May 14, 2017

“She has a three or 4-month-old baby,” the neighbor explained.

“She got shot, [too].”

Other witnesses could not confirm or deny the report of the mother’s baby also being hit by the gunfire, but one, in particular, claimed to have seen the victim running through the halls of the building in pain, just moments after her lover pointed the gun at her head and fired.

“She said, ‘he shot me,'” a second neighbor offered, before adding, “she had black all over her face from where the gun went off.”

“We all heard the pop [and the] arguing before it. They [live in the apartment] directly above us.”

The mother’s boyfriend was immediately apprehended by the New York Police Dept. (NYPD) on-scene and taken to police headquarters for proper questioning regarding his motives for the crime. The woman, meanwhile, was transported to Jamaica Hospital where, as of Sunday afternoon, she was still in critical condition. Charges for the shooter are currently pending.

Incidentally, a second Mother’s Day shooting happened; this one occurring in Brookville, and ultimately led to the death of a 38-year-old male resident who was said to have been “ambushed” by two unseen suspects near 144th Ave. & 227th St., the New York Daily News reports.

1 Man Killed, 1 Wounded In Queens Shooting https://t.co/qwVNCGDlcI pic.twitter.com/69r9jUx3hg — The moment politic (@Tmomentpolitic) May 14, 2017

“The [pair of] suspects, at least one of whom was armed,” the Daily News writes, apparently exited their Silver BMW around 8:30 a.m. that morning, “and shot the 38-year-old twice in the head.”

A second unnamed victim, a 40-year-old man, was also reported as taking a bullet to the torso during the shooting.

Both men were treated for their injuries at Jamaica Hospital shortly thereafter, but the 38-year-old went on to succumb to his injuries. The elder of the two men, meanwhile, was mentioned as surviving the shooting and is now said to be in stable condition. Police have yet to seize the supposed suspects.

As for the third and final Mother’s Day shooting, the New York Post noted that a 42-year-old Rosedale resident was shot in the back of the neck as he stood in the doorway of his Mayda Road home early Sunday morning.

“Police said a man wearing a gray camouflage jacket and a woman fled the scene and are currently being sought in connection with the shooting,” the site’s writers detail.

One of the Rosedale shooting victim’s neighbors informed Post reporters that the residence where the Rosedale man was shot at is a known “drug den,” which often sees strangers coming in and out of the home at all hours of the night.

“It’s drugs,” Myriem Julien surmised to the Post.

“I am a nurse and I can tell you they all look like addicts.”

Like the other three Mother’s Day shooting victims, the Rosedale resident was taken to Jamaica Hospital to be treated for his wounds. The person who fired the weapon at the man’s neck is seemingly still on the loose.

