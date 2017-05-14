Lil Wayne, Birdman $51M Lawsuit Settled? ‘C5’ To Be Released, But Relationship Status Is Unclear

Twenty-four years ago on May 13, 1993, Lil Wayne and Birdman met each other for the first time, but is their relationship officially done for good?

In recent headlines, Lil Wayne claims he will actually release Tha Carter V AKA “C5” in the near future — but could this be another tease related to his complicated personal and business drama with Birdman?

Furthermore, is there a chance that the ongoing business and friendship crisis between Lil Wayne and Birdman might be drawing to a close. Alternatively, are things finally getting better?

There have been several hints along the way that Birdman and Lil Wayne might have resolved their issues, and they even recorded a song “together” in the past year, but there has been no official news that their previous relationship standing has been restored.

Instead, there is an ever-growing pile of clues that show Birdman and Lil Wayne have so much history that it might be impossible for the two to ever separate their lives — even if they hate each other.

For example, Lil Wayne recently took a picture with Birdman’s children according to Rap Up. The fact that they might be in a fight but are still in touch with each other’s families might not be surprising when Lil Wayne’s history with Birdman is examined.

According to Lil Wayne, Birdman discovered him as a rapper in 1993 when he was around 11-years-old. At that time, Lil Wayne AKA “Shrimp Daddy” called Birdman and left a song on his answering machine, reports Boombox. Lil Wayne’s mother went to school with Birdman, and they are all part of an old New Orleans community.

Soon after getting his record deal at age 11 and recording his first album with the B.G.’z, Lil Wayne shot himself by accident at age 12 and was on life support for several weeks. This didn’t slow down Lil Wayne’s career with Birdman, and Lil Wayne was part of Cash Money Records’ Hot Boys in 1997 around age 15.

Due to their age difference, Birdman often referred to Lil Wayne as his son, and of the two thought of each other as family. After almost two decades of Lil Wayne and Birdman being extremely close, their fans were shocked when Lil Wayne pulled the plug. He even went as far as saying that Birdman was not his father.

The drama between Lil Wayne and Birdman has been building since December 2014 when Lil Wayne threw in the towel over his deal with Birdman’s Cash Money Records. At the time, the issue Lil Wayne had was with unpaid royalties and the fact that Tha Carter V had not been released.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lil Wayne knew Birdman was in a rough patch when he recorded Tha Carter V, and Lil Wayne never got reimbursed. Lil Wayne created Tha Carter V in the hopes that it would help Birdman get Cash Money Records in a better position, but Birdman refused to release the album.

In retrospect, there are some critics of Birdman’s actions because it is clear he might not have understood how the internet dramatically changed the music industry. The end result was Lil Wayne having an album that was never going to get released and the frustration over not getting paid by Birdman or Cash Money Records overwhelmed Lil Wayne.

Although many of his fans suspected that Lil Wayne would not keep up his negative public comments about Birdman, their feud has lasted for over two years. During this time, Lil Wayne also formally put in the paperwork to file a lawsuit against Birdman and Cash Money Records.

The money involved with the lawsuit between Lil Wayne and Cash Money Records totals $51 million. This is the sum of unpaid royalties and other deals that Birdman should have given to Lil Wayne in the past.

Birdman has had many excuses about this money and where it went, but The Source has some clues for Lil Wayne or anyone else still owed money by Cash Money Records.

In late April, it was reported that the Aspire Music Group feels Birdman and the Cash Money Records label have been avoiding paying royalties by “falsifying accounting records.” The lawsuit claims that because of these falsified records, Birdman owes Drake millions in unpaid royalties.

Far from being broke, Birdman was listed as one of the richest celebrity rappers by Forbes in May 2017. After P. Diddy, Jay Z, and Dr. Dre, Birdman is the fourth-richest hip hop artist with $110 million in assets.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Birdman seemed to be untouched by the controversy and lawsuit with Lil Wayne. About the situation, Birdman’s brother and Cash Money Records co-owner, Slim Williams, was quoted stating the following.

“Every time they said we were down, we’d come back and show that we were different. We did things that no one else has done, and we did it our way.”

