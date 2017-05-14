Drake’s Net Worth, And The Celebrity Locked Out Of His Party

Drake has been making headlines lately, mainly because of his musical success. Presently boasting a net worth of about $90 million, he is a reportedly only $20 million behind Birdman, his boss at Cash Money Records. That said, the Toronto rapper has been flaunting high-end sneakers on his social media accounts, expressing his liking for certain brands.

Speaking of social media, Drake recently invited glamor model Bridget Byrne aka Ava Van Rose to tour with him. His bodyguard is reported to have contacted her on his behalf and invited her to join him. According to her revelation, she at first thought it was a hoax, but later found out it was for real. She is said to have toured with the More Life singer for six weeks. The following was her revelation while speaking to the Irish Sun.

“His [Drake’s] bodyguard private messaged me on the day of the gig in Dublin asking would I like to go to the gig, so obviously I said yes. He texted me saying I was one of the prettiest girls he’d ever seen and that he worked for Drake. I thought it was a catfish straight away. But no, he was genuine and my friend and I went to the concert and then back to the Fitzwilliam Hotel for the afterparty. It was so surreal and Drake was lovely, they all were. “We had a great night and then they asked me to join them on tour, so I said yeah. They arranged for me to go and booked the flights over. I was hanging around with the friends and family backstage. “Drake’s dad was there and he was such a nice guy, we got on really well. I also became pally with his cousin Tonya.”

She also revealed that singer and actor Jamie Foxx was present, but got locked out of one of the parties for some reason. Jamie is a close associate of Drake and just last month, he revealed that the “Hotline Bling” artist helped inspire the music game show Beat Shazam, which he is set to host on Fox. The following was his statement about this, while in an interview with Billboard.

“We did test episodes that have been fun and a little bit tougher than I thought. I thought I was gonna come in and wing it, but I actually had to prepare. You really have to know the show, and there’s so many things I didn’t know you couldn’t say…. After all the contestants would leave, I would have my kid and her friends and we’d play the game, so I just keep practicing.”

On the format of the game, a DJ will play a song, which contestants, who will be divided into teams will guess its name. The team that wins the first round gets a cool $10,000. However, the team that wins the least amount of money after a couple of rounds gets eliminated, while the one that gets the most gets to battle it out with Shazam. Jamie Foxx revealed that he had played the game on numerous occasions during his parties, just in a different format.

Jamie Foxx also mentioned Drake and Diddy as two of the celebrities who got involved in it during such events, stating, “I would do this party at my house, and I would call it an On My Balcony Party where I would have like Drake or Diddy or someone like that host and I’m sort of emceeing the party. It’s basically the same muscle; it’s just like now it’s wrapped up into a cool game show format where all the music being played and the people having to guess the songs — it’s really dope.”

