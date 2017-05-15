HTC U 11 Release Date, Specs, Price And Everything We Know Ahead Of Its Launch

The HTC U Ultra that was recently launched is doing well so far, so now people are looking forward to the HTC U 11 that is going to be revealed on May 16. The company has already sent press invites, so the smartphone seems to be a go. Here’s what we can expect on the flagship.

HTC U 11 Design

Like the HTC U Ultra, the U 11 will also don a smooth reflective back. It might not be the only design element that the next flagship will borrow from the Ultra either, as the front of both phones will look exactly alike. Instead of removing the home button that flagships in 2017 are doing, HTC is making it stay.

What will make the U 11 different is the shape of the camera. While the Ultra has a square-ish camera, its smaller sibling will have a round one, as can be seen in the photo leaked by notorious tipster Evan Blass.

It can also be seen that the HTC U 11 will still have a physical home button. It seems that HTC is not ready to remove it yet, which may make the phone fall behind its peers.

HTC U 11 Specs

A leak from the Chinese social media website Weibo says that HTC U 11 will have a 5.5-inch display with 1440 x 2560 pixel resolution. It should also have a 12-megapixel camera at the back and 8 megapixels at the front.

But another leak indicates that HTC U 11 will have a 16-megapixel selfie snapper instead, which might be more likely according to TrustedReviews. The flagship device might also be sporting dual cameras so that it can remain competitive with other smartphones when it comes down to camera capabilities. However, these cannot be confirmed yet.

Under the hood, rumors state that it will be a real powerhouse with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 that was first seen on the Samsung Galaxy S8. This could be the key to compete with the top Android phone so far, but only if HTC utilizes the fast and powerful chip fully.

It is also unclear whether the HTC U 11 will have 4GB RAM or 6GB RAM, but it is being expected to come out of the box running Android Nougat. Then there should be the usual stuff like a fairly high level of water resistance, fast charging and a fingerprint scanner.

It is looking like the Galaxy S8 can offer more in features, but the HTC U 11 can offer a cool new tech that will allow users to put shortcuts into their bezels. Called HTC Edge Sense, the feature will be made possible by having bezels that are sensitive to touch. This has been confirmed by AndroidPolice, which already spotted the app in Google Play Store a while ago.

HTC U 11 Release Date, Price

The HTC U 11 is going to be officially revealed on May 16, then GSMArena reports that it could go on sale as early as May 19. But this could be the date of the start of pre-orders and not the actual launch.

When the HTC U 11 is released, it should be cheaper than U Ultra that costs $1,199 at launch. It is a bit pricey and easily makes it one of the most expensive phones, but fans can be rest assured that the upcoming flagship will not be as expensive.

TweakTown puts the price of the HTC U 11 below the Galaxy S8. At around $660, it is definitely cheaper than the $725 Samsung flagship. But is it enough to lure users? If HTC can provide better performance, it has a fighting chance against the S8, which is considered to be the most beautiful phone to date.

More will be known at its official release, so stay tuned.

[Featured Image by Tinh tế Photo/Flickr/Cropped and Resized/CC0 1.0]