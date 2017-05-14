Kylie Jenner’s Boyfriend, Travis Scott, Arrested For Inciting Riot At His Concert

Kylie Jenner seems to have a thing for bad boys, and her boyfriend’s latest arrest proves that. Last night, rapper Travis Scott was arrested in Arkansas for trying to incite a riot at his concert, but was released without bail. He will have to return to Arkansas at a later date for a further court hearing on the matter.

The star was arrested immediately following his Rogers, Arkansas concert, with charges relating to inciting a riot, endangering welfare of a minor and disorderly conduct.

Controversy, however, is ensuing over his arrest due to the fact that videos emerging from the concert don’t appear overly crazy or like they are anywhere near inciting a riot. In fact, they appear just like any concert most people have attended at least once in their lifetime. Although the concert was certainly crowded and could have had more people in the venue than were allowed, it by no means looked like a dangerous situation, nor a reason to arrest the rapper or have a court date.

Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend has, however, been in trouble with the law previously for the crowds at his concerts, and it is possible that law enforcement were watching him more closely this time. In 2015, he was arrested in Chicago after telling fans to climb on the stage, despite the direct orders against security not to.

He was also scrutinised after an incident in New York in which Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend told fans in the balcony to jump down onto the crowd who were seated at floor level and crowd surf. While he did ask them to form a net to catch anyone who wanted to try their luck, one concert goer actually fractured their back in an attempt to do so. It is unclear whether or not he received any violations or had trouble with the law as a result.

The hashtag #FreeTravisScott has been trending since the story broke, showing that fans and many who saw videos of the event support the rapper in his endeavors.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been moving rather quickly since they announced their relationship status not too long ago. Kylie Jenner was seen at Coachella stepping out with her new man, but reportedly spent 25 hours in bed mourning over the break-up she experienced with her on-again, off-again love Tyga. Although nothing has been confirmed, it was rumored that Tyga had cheated on Kylie several times during their romance.

His money troubles were also a hot button issue between the couple, which put a huge strain on their relationship. It is unclear if Kylie Jenner was fronting the money for him to help him out of tight financial spots he had gotten himself into.

The relationship between Kylie Jenner and Scott has moved so fast that the Kardashian-Jenner has actually already met his parents. Some reports say that she is hoping he proposes to her sooner rather than later in an effort to get back at her ex for seemingly moving on so quickly.

Although some people doubted the commitment the pair shared due to how quickly the romance was moving after Kylie Jenner’s split from Tyga, an insider reported that the pair were an item.

“Travis is telling friends that he and Kylie are the real deal,” an insider revealed to Us Weekly.

Despite Travis’ legal trouble, Kylie Jenner and her best friend, model Jordyn Woods, are currently on a charity trip through Peru. They have been seen on Snapchat cradling baby goats and hugging llamas and alpacas and look like they are having a great time in South America while simultaneously giving back.

