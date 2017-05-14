‘Poldark’ Season 3: Episode 1 Gets Private Premiere, BBC Trailer Reveals New S3 Footage

Anticipation for Poldark Season 3 continues to build as BBC arranged its first screening of Poldark Season 3, Episode 1, via a private premiere hosted on May 9. Poldark fans all over the world are excitedly anticipating the return of the hit BBC, PBS series.

Poldark Season 2 ended on a bit of a cliffhanger as Ross and Demelza Poldark’s marriage was left in disarray following Ross’ indiscretion with Elizabeth. As Poldark Season 2 wound down, the passionate couple had agreed to work on salvaging their marriage, even as a development with Elizabeth, threatened to upend their progress.

If you are a Poldark fan waiting to see how the popular pairing will weather the storm, there is news on Poldark Season 3 that should tide you over. Below are the latest updates on Poldark Season 3, including a rundown on new footage from a BBC One trailer.

Poldark Season 3 Episode 1 screened for the first time in a private premiere.

A lucky few were able to attend a private screening of Poldark Season 3, Episode 1 on May 9. Fan site Poldarked posted pictures from the Poldark Season 3 event. They also shared they could not report any news from the Poldark event, due to the information being embargoed. A standard practice for events like these.

Among the Poldark cast members in attendance were series stars Aidan Turner (Ross), Eleanor Tomlinson (Demelza), Beatie Edney (Prudie), and Jack Farthing (George Warleggan). They were joined by Season 3 newcomers, Ellis Chappell, who will play Elizabeth’s cousin Morwenna.

As well as Harry Richardson and Tom York, who will respectively portray Demelza’s brothers, Drake and Sam, in Poldark Season 3. Joining the cast was Poldark showrunner Debbie Horsfield.

Behind-the-scenes of the Poldark Season 3, Episode 1 screening.

The official Twitter account for the BBC, PBS series posted a picture of Poldark stars Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson at the Poldark screening. The Poldark Twitter account also directed fans to BBC One’s Snapchat account for a further glimpse behind-the-scenes of the exclusive event.

First official promo image for Poldark Season 3?

There has been no official release of a Poldark Season 3 poster or promotional image, but the Daily Express posted a picture on their Twitter account from the Poldark Season 3, Episode 1 screening that appeared to be a promotional image of some sort.

The picture shows Demelza tenderly leaning on Ross, as he looks into the camera. It is unclear if the image is new, or a leftover from Poldark Season 2.

When will Poldark Season 3 premiere on BBC One?

There is still no official air date for Poldark Season 3’s premiere on BBC One. All fans know is that Poldark Season 3 will debut sometime in June. With June only a few weeks away, fans should expect to learn Poldark‘s Season 3 release date on BBC One, soon.

As for PBS, the Poldark Season 3 premiere date has been announced. Season 3 will premiere October 1 on PBS Masterpiece.

With its BBC One premiere quickly approaching, the Poldark cast is putting the finishing touches on Season 3. On May 8, the official Poldark Twitter account posted a picture of actor Aidan Turner looping his lines for Poldark Season 3. Looping is the process of re-adding audio, usually dialogue, that was not captured during the initial filming process.

Still no Poldark Season 3 trailer

While there is no new full-length trailer for Poldark Season 3, fans did get another small taste of the upcoming season in BBC One’s “pure drama” promo. That’s right, new footage from Poldark Season 3 is available and you can watch it here, Poldark fans.

There are bits and pieces of Poldark Season 3 sprinkled throughout the BBC trailer before a brief scene is shown. Let’s dig into a complete breakdown of what can be seen in the trailer.

New Season 3 footage of Ross, Demelza and more of Poldark‘s cast of characters debuts.

A sad Morwenna is shown walking away from someone who matches the description of one of Demelza’s brothers. There is also a brief yet telling glimpse of Poldark villain George Warleggan in full-blown court apparel at the 1 minute, 24-second mark. Why is George going to court in Poldark Season 3?

In a separate scene, a fretful Demelza is shown turning to look back at someone, as a downcast Caroline Penvenen (Garbriella Wilde) can be seen in the background. Does this scene have to do with the Poldark Season 3 spoilers, Inquisitr previously relayed concerning Caroline’s beloved, Dr. Dwight Enys? Stay tuned.

At the 1 minute, 21-second mark, you can also spot Ross punching a man in uniform. That scene might also have to do with those aforementioned Poldark Season 3 spoilers relating to Dwight.

Arguably, the biggest moment to emerge from the BBC One trailer are the first sounds of dialogue from Poldark Season 3. As the Inquisitr previously reported, BBC One and PBS released a music-only trailer for Poldark Season 3 back in November 2016.

The Poldark scene spotlighted in BBC One’s new trailer is an exchange between Ross and Demelza Poldark. Ross can be heard saying “With you beside me, whatever life sends…” before Demelza finishes his thought with “we can face it.” If that dialogue is any indication, the Poldark marriage appears to be in pretty good shape in Poldark Season 3.

Eleanor Tomlinson teases Poldark Season 3

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson teased Season 3, telling the popular publication the following about the upcoming season.

“There are a lot of twists and turns – Ross and Demelza are in quite a pickle,” she says. “They’re trying to fix their marriage, and there’s a big twist ahead for Demelza.”

What is the “big twist” for Demelza, Eleanor Tomlinson was referring to? Could it have to do with one of Demelza’s brothers romancing Elizabeth’s cousin? You will have to watch Poldark Season 3 to learn for certain.

Poldark Season 2 is coming to Amazon Prime

Lastly, for fans hoping to relive Poldark Season 2, or newcomers hoping to binge watch the entire series thus far, there is good news. If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you will soon be able to watch Season 1 and Season 2 of Poldark, without paying anything extra.

According to ComingSoon.net, Poldark Season 2 will be available to stream on Amazon Prime starting May 27. As for the next season, Poldark Season 3 will premiere on BBC One in June and on PBS Masterpiece, October 1.

[Image by Robert Viglasky/Mammoth Screen for MASTERPIECE]