‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller Celebrates Her Mom On Mother’s Day

Fans of Dance Moms are likely aware that Abby Lee Miller’s love of dance was instilled in her by her mother, Maryen. Abby’s mother sadly passed away in 2014, leaving Abby alone in the world since she is not married and doesn’t have children. And while the 50-year-old dance coach will be headed to prison in a month and a half to serve her one year and a day sentence, she still took the time to celebrate her mother on Instagram this Mother’s Day.

Abby Lee Miller took to social media to express her grief over the loss of her mother, but also to celebrate everything she has done for her throughout her life.

“When I’m asked, Who’s your favorite Dance Mom? I reply, My Mom of course!!! Silly question! I need you a thousand times a day mom!!!” Abby wrote underneath a vintage photo of her mother.

The Dance Moms alum’s mother passed away during filming of the TV show, which caused several members of the team to join in her grief. Although many are no longer speaking to Abby, they were there for her when she passed away and helped her through this incredibly tough time in her life.

Interestingly, even though she’s headed to prison, the star hash tagged the picture with #thebestisyettocome, insinuating that she has some great things in the works.

The Dance Moms star has been seen living it up around Los Angeles since her sentencing, presumably getting in as much as possible of the time she has left as a free woman. She has recently been spotted at a restaurant where she almost tripped over the curb, and has also been seen getting a spa treatment and a pedicure. It’s not likely she’ll be having many of those during her time in the clink.

Abby Lee Miller has said that she will soon be spending a lot of time on herself, and that she has focused on other people for far too long. However, it is clear that Miller has already started her own transformative journey, as the reality star recently underwent surgery to reduce her stomach by 80 percent. The Dance Moms star will no doubt emerge from prison in the best shape of her life, whether or not she engages in daily exercise. Like Mama June before her, she is going to be a completely different woman.

She also plans to get some work in while she’s spending time behind bars.

“I have a new show and other things happening and if people are going to come visit me…at least they can come there. Maybe I’m fooling myself and I won’t be able to do any work. I have some stuff to crank out. Do I need 24 hours a day to put lotion on my elbows? I was never selfish. I was never focused on me, me, me all the time. I was always focused on somebody else.”

She has also admitted that she has made mistakes during her time as a dance coach and that she didn’t really know exactly what she was doing when she filed for bankruptcy.

“It is surreal. How does a nice Catholic girl end up going to prison for a year? It’s crazy. I’ve made mistakes. I have to pay for those mistakes. I feel like the whole case could have been handled differently.”

Shout out to the big guy in the blue scrubs @michaelrussomd for such kind and caring service!! #ALDC #aldcalways #2017danceconcert #paintthetownred #thebestisyettocome #smartdimensionsweightloss A post shared by Abby Lee Miller (@therealabbylee) on May 12, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

During her time in prison, Abby Lee Miller will also be working on how to be a better business woman to ensure she doesn’t run into further problems. Additionally, she plans to work on her Spanish and write a tell-all book about her experiences.

[Featured Image by Roberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]