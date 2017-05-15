WWE Spoilers: Huge Championship Match, Samoa Joe’s Threat, And What Will Roman Reigns Do On ‘Raw’?

With ratings falling week after week, WWE is truly hoping that the next episode of Monday Night Raw has found a way to bounce back. Things have not been looking good for either Team Red or SmackDown Live, but there may be some hope with the rosters back in the United States. This week, Dean Ambrose will defend the Intercontinental Title in a big-time match and it looks like a number of other new feuds are set to begin.

Monday Night Raw will take place from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey this week and the official website of WWE has released their preview for it. They hype up the title match a lot, but it is really hard to find much else actually happening on the next episode.

Dean Ambrose to defend the Intercontinental Championship against The Miz

Just because they moved off of SmackDown Live, that doesn’t mean their feud came to an end. These two have been battling it out for months and The Miz will finally get another title shot at the Intercontinental belt held by Dean Ambrose.

Last week, both men took shots at one another by setting the other up in a match, but on this week’s Raw, they will have to face one another. This fight was supposed to take place at Extreme Rules, but a few things have worked against WWE and caused them to push it up.

One of those things is the injury to Braun Strowman.

What’s next for Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman?

Moving on from that big title match on Raw, Roman Reigns needs something to do and someone to fight after Braun Strowman suffered a big-time injury. The guy who has been pushed as a monster for weeks after injuring Reigns time and time again is actually the one who will be missing time in the ring.

As recently reported by Inquisitr, the feud between Roman Reigns and The Miz is likely being pushed up from when it was set to happen later this summer. If the rumors hold true, Miz is going to capture the IC Title from Ambrose and eventually lose it to the “Big Dog,” but that remains to be seen.

“The Bar” is officially raised

During a Tag Team Turmoil Match on the last Raw, Sheamus and Cesaro captured the number one contender spot once again. They are back in the spotlight as the first team to challenge the Hardy Boyz for the Raw Tag Team Titles, but that’s about all we know right now.

Even the preview is very evasive as it simply asks, “When will this championship confrontation take place?”

Alex Bliss’ “new best friend” stands tall

As soon as she hit the Raw scene, Alexa Bliss has made a huge impact as she quickly captured the Women’s Title for Team Red. All female superstars on the Raw roster are chasing after her, but she now has some big-time back-up to watch over her.

Nia Jax has given up on capturing the title for the time being and has turned her attention to protecting Bliss. It won’t be easy for anyone to defeat Bliss for her title and things were just made a lot more difficult thanks to her bodyguard.

It’s over when Samoa Joe says it’s over

Ever since making his WWE main roster debut, Samoa Joe has tormented Seth Rollins and he is far from finished. As we found out last week, Joe is going to be the one to say when the punishment is over and he’s ready to dish out more to Rollins whenever he feels like it.

Monday Night Raw really needs some help with the ratings and the build-up to Extreme Rules should do that. Well, WWE is hoping that will help things out or else they’re going to have to turn to Plan B or Plan C. The Intercontinental Title Match is the big selling point right now, but this preview doesn’t show a whole lot else going on. It just sort of seems like things may or may not happen and superstars may or may not do something, but let’s hope it is at least entertaining.

[Featured Image by WWE]