Capping recent leaks hinting at a fast-approaching Duggar wedding, Joy-Anna reveals in a new video that preparations for her big day are on full-swing.

Hand-in-hand with fiance Austin Forsyth, Joy-Anna talks about Michelle’s support in wedding planning and helping her cope with the stress of the situation. The video shows the Duggar children at home sharing memories of their times with Michelle as a tribute to her on Mother’s Day. Joy’s excitement is hardly concealed when she looks at Austin and states her eagerness to have a child.

I am so thankful for you mama and even more recently just helping with all the wedding planning and helping me not get stressed out about all that. I can’t wait to be a mother myself.

Joy’s excitement about her wedding and path to motherhood is infectious as revealed from the expression on Jessa Seewald’s face as she turns to look at her sister when the latter begins to talk marriage. This is not the first time she has expressed eagerness to become a mother. Earlier, in an interview to Crown of Beauty magazine, Joy-Anna said she sees herself as a mother in five years.

Austin and Joy announced their engagement in March this year after a courtship of five months. Though a date has not been formally announced, fans suspect the Duggar teen could walk down the aisle sooner than later.

October 28 was earlier bandied about as the couple’s wedding day but recent developments indicate that it could happen early. Earlier this month, the Duggar family was seen at Renee’s Bridal in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, fueling speculation that it was a visit for Joy-Anna’s big day. Designer Renee Miller had designed Jinger Duggar’s gown. A camera crew was also with the family, which confirmed that the wedding was fast approaching and is likely to be featured in the coming seasons of TLC’s Counting On.

Though what transpired inside the bridal wear store is not known, fans suspect that Joy-Anna may have arrived with her family for trying dresses. Given that the Duggar’s bridal store visit was during the family’s second reporter trip to Kentucky since the start of this year, it seemed the wedding could soon be approaching.

The couple also had a bachelor/bachelorette party recently, signaling an announcement is on the anvil. Not surprisingly, the party was a gathering of families during an outdoor camp. As revealed by Austin, the Forsyths are avid campers and hit the outdoors frequently. In the video where the couple talk about the party, Joy-Anna reveals wedding planning is underway.

Wedding planning is going great so far!I think Austin has been helping out more than he thought he would be — he’s been a part of a lot of it.

Austin Forsyth’s blindfolded proposal to Joy-Anna was teased in a recently released clip by TLC. The new season of Counting On also features Joseph Duggar’s courtship with Kendra Caldwell and Henry Seewald’s birth. As reported earlier by Inquisitr, the teaser is conspicuously silent about Anna Duggar’s pregnancy. It is possible that the channel may have reserved the development for a future season. As for the wedding date, the teaser does not offer any clues.

Fans first got a whiff of an approaching wedding when the Duggar family posted an image that showed a slimmer-looking Joy. Weight is an issue the family takes seriously and the Duggar girls as well as Michelle have spoken about it before. Joy-Anna’s pictured clicked during the Big Sandy conference that concluded in the last week of April, was the first hint that her wedding could happen before the rumored date of October 28, her birthday.

The wedding is expected to take place after the arrival of Derrick and Jill Dillard from Central America. Jill is due in July and fans believe the wedding will take place before she gives birth. The event schedule at Fort Rock Family Camp, the Old West-themed camping site that Forsyths own which is the rumored venue, does not clearly indicate just when it is scheduled.

