‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Cast News: Charlie Hunnam Declined Role Of Rhaegar Targaryen

Charlie Hunnam declined cameo role in HBO’s Game Of Thrones. The actor was reportedly offered the role of Rhaegar Targaryen, according to one of the fan lists, but due to his busy schedule, the Sons Of Anarchy actor had to turn the role down in GOT.

The King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword actor was apparently offered a role in Game Of Thrones Season 7. The actor said no to the ‘significant role’ because he was shooting for The Lost City Of Z at that time.

“I was shooting the Lost City of Z at the same time so I wasn’t able to do it… I was so devastated I couldn’t do it, I said ‘You know what? Don’t tell me anything about it.’ I don’t even know what role it was. I think it was quite small – maybe three episodes – but significant. Not the last season, maybe the season before that.”

The 37-year-old actor added that he was coincidentally in Belfast only, where Game Of Thrones Season 7 was shooting. He added that he felt very bad seeing the GOT cast going daily to work. He was even staying next door to Peter Dinklage and David Benioff.

“I would see them going to work every day, and I thought, ‘It could’ve been me.’ Bad timing!”

The Sons Of Anarchy‘s Jax Teller revealed in another interview that although he missed on his first opportunity, he is hopeful he that he will be offered a role again in the blockbuster HBO series. However, the actor is not sure but will definitely love to do some role.

“I would love to do a Game of Thrones cameo, they offered me a cameo on that show a little while ago but I was shooting something else so I wasn’t able to do it but maybe in the future, who knows.”

In addition, Charlie Hunnam’s fans have a chance to catch him up on recently released the King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword. The film that released on May 12, 2017, is directed by Guy Ritchie, whom Hunnam really appreciates. The Sons Of Anarchy star said that he got to have so much fun while performing the role that it worked out wonderfully for him.

“It’s wildly original, it is a Guy Ritchie film through and through so it has all of the originality and fun and cheekiness that you would expect and the spectacle that has come requisite of a film of this scope.”

However, this is not the first time Charlie Hunnam has missed on a big role. The King Arthur actor had to turn down Fifty Shades role of Christian Grey in the past, which he reportedly deeply regretted later when the movie became a huge success.

Game Of Thrones Season 7 will consist of seven episodes and will premiere on HBO on July 16, 2017. The upcoming two final seasons will mostly contain original content. It is also said that George R. R. Martin’s upcoming sixth and seventh novels, The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring, will include the stories from the television series final two seasons.

Not only this, the Game Of Thrones series will not be coming to an end after Season 8. The series will have multiple spin-offs. Four screenwriters – Max Borenstein, Jane Goldman, Brian Helgeland and Carly Wray are commissioned to develop all-new individual spin-offs.

Game Of Thrones Season 7 and 8 will mainly focus on five crucial characters – Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington. The five GOT stars are set to write history to have earned the whopping $2.5 million per episode for upcoming 14 episodes in the final two seasons.

