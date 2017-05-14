NBC Shows 2017 Fall Schedule, Premiere Date: ‘This Is Us,’ Timeless,’ ‘The Blacklist,’ ‘Blindspot,’ And More

NBC has announced the 2017 fall schedule for its shows. It looks like a good number of NBC’s returning shows will be premiering their new seasons on new timeslots in the fall. And in the schedule released on Sunday, May 14, the broadcaster has announced only a handful of new shows, including The Brave, Will & Grace reboot, and Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders.

The returning shows for NBC’s 2017-18 schedule are The Blacklist, Blindspot, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., Dateline NBC, The Good Place, Great News, Law & Order: SVU, Little Big Shots, Shades of Blue, Superstore, Taken, This Is Us, Timeless, The Voice, and The Wall.

Superstore Season 3 is moving from Thursdays to Tuesdays. It will air at 9 p.m. following The Voice, which retains its Monday-Tuesday timeslots. The Good Place, which made its debut on Monday, September 19, will be returning for Season 2 on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. The Blacklist Season 5 will air on Wednesdays now and not on Thursdays.

The Will & Grace reboot will make its debut on Thursday, and the limited series Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders is also dropping its first episode on Thursday at 10 p.m. Great News and This is Us are the other two shows that make NBC’s new Thursday lineup. Deadline is reporting that NBC intends to bring back the Must See TV branding for its new Thursday lineup.

This is Us, the 2016-2017 fall season’s breakout show for NBC, made its debut on Tuesday, September 20, last year. Speaking of the timeslot change for This is Us Season 2, NBC’s chairman Bog Greenblatt acknowledged that it was a risky move, according to Deadline.

“While this is [This is Us timeslot change] a bit risky, there is a bigger case to be made about redoing Thursday night. If there is one show we could move, it would be this one.”

Blindspot, which got renewed for Season 3 despite sliding ratings, is losing its Wednesday’s timeslot to The Blacklist. The crime drama series’ new season will premiere on Friday sometime in September. It is the series third timeslot change in as many seasons. On Fridays, Blindspot will be followed by Taken, which premiered this year on Monday, February 27.

The schedule released by NBC, however, does not mention Timeless’ timeslot, the series that first got canceled and then got itself a 10-episode second season. The freshman season of the series made its debut on Monday, October 3, last year, and according to reports, Timeless Season 2 is likely to premiere sometime next spring or summer.

And NBC is reportedly thinking of moving its Tuesday night comedy lineup to Thursday after 12-episode Will & Grace wraps up.

The shows that have retained their timeslots are Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Law & Order: SVU, Dateline, and Dateline Mysteries.

Here is NBC’s fall 2017-2018 schedule.

Check out the NBC fall schedule! ???? We recommend a sterling 8×10 frame. pic.twitter.com/YtTGs3hJNO — NBC (@nbc) May 14, 2017

MONDAY

8-10 P.M. — The Voice

10-11 P.M. — THE BRAVE [New Show]

TUESDAY

8-9 P.M. — The Voice

9-9:30 P.M. — Superstore

9:30-10 P.M. — The Good Place

10-11 P.M. — Chicago Fire

WEDNESDAY

8-9 P.M. — The Blacklist

9-10 P.M. — Law & Order: SVU

10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8-8:30 P.M. — WILL & GRACE [New Show]

8:30-9 P.M. — Great News

9-10 P.M. — This Is Us

10-11 P.M. — LAW & ORDER TRUE CRIME: THE MENENDEZ MURDERS [New Show]

FRIDAY

8-9 P.M. — Blindspot

9-10 P.M. — Taken

10-11 P.M — Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

8-10 P.M. —Dateline Saturday Night Mystery

10-11 P.M. — Saturday Night Live (encores)

SUNDAY

7-8:20 P.M. — Football Night in America

8:20-11 P.M. — NBC Sunday Night

The canceled NBC shows are The Blacklist spin-off, The Blacklist-Redemption, The Powerless, Emerald City, Aquarius, Grimm, and Powerless. And the new shows that are set to make their debuts in midseason are Rise, Good Girls, and Reverie.

Behind every dreamer stands a believer. From Jason Katims, #Rise is coming soon to @NBC. pic.twitter.com/OYMmmtJYix — Rise (@NBCRise) May 14, 2017

Most of the shows on NBC’s 2017 fall schedule are expected to premiere sometime in September or in October.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]