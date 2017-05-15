Zayn Malik Nominated For The 2017 Billboard Music Award For Top New Artist

Zayn Malik has been nominated for Top New Artist for the Billboard Music Awards according to People. Malik’s two recent single releases have done very well on the Billboard Top 100 this year. “Still Got Time” and “I Don’t wanna Live Forever” have kept Zayn in the forefront.

Zayn Malik has spent more than 40 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 according to the Siver Times, so Malik’s nomination for the Billboard Music Awards should come as little surprise. Zayn Malik seems to have made a home for himself on the Billboard charts this year with “Still Got Time,” and “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.”

Zayn Malik’s “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” and “Still Got Time” are catching a lot of airplay on radio stations all over the world. both songs have a strong R&B quality and feature Malik’s unique lyrical style.

Zayn Malik enlisted Taylor Swift to assist him in “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.” The steamy duet was created for the Fifty Shades of Gray sequel Fifty Shades Darker. Even though the song sounds intimate, the two singers were reportedly not even in the same studio during the recording.

Zayn Malik wrote the song and sent it to his girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s close friend Taylor Swift, who then performed it in a studio without Zayn. One certainly can’t accuse Zayn Malik of micromanaging. Gigi Hadid arranged the whole collaboration with Taylor Swift since they are such great pals.

The Billboard Top 100 charts topper “I Don’t Wanna Live forever” has proven its staying power. Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift’s “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” remains popular enough to stay in the Billboard Top 100 months after its release.

Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik make a great team. Still, to ensure success, Taylor did something a little bit odd for luck on the project. According to Teen Vogue, the number 13 is Taylor Swift’s lucky number. While that might be kind of opposite for most people. It works for Swift who sang the lyric “till you come back home” exactly 13 times on the recording.

Zayn Malik’s “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” a lovely duet with Taylor Swift, is still at number 32 on Billboard’s top 100, and has been joined by “Still Got Time.”

Zayn Malik’s “Still Got Time,” seems to be a shout out to young girls to just relax and enjoy life, with all the relationships and activities. Stop searching for commitment and have fun. There’s no rush to settle down.

Zayn Malik released the video for “Still Got Time” on April 21. The video might be a bit shocking and definitely over the top sexy. Like everything Zayn does, it is totally hot. Zayn Malik and Party Next Door hosted a smokey, sexy party and filmed it for the video. This music video shows the making out, the booze, and the smoking.

Zayn Malik’s “Still Got Time” and “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” are showing some staying power and are good candidates as summer favorites.

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards will be held May 21 and hosted by Ludacris and Vanessa Hudgens. The Billboard Music Awards ceremony will air on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern standard time and 5 p.m. Pacific time.

Zayn Malik has been in the Billboard Top 100 for forty weeks and has been nominated for the Billboard Music Award for Top New Artist in 2017.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]