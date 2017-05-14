Jim Parsons, Star of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Marries His Long Time Love In New York

Jim Parsons married the love of his life, Todd Spiewak, on May 13, 2017, at the Rainbow Room in New York City.

According to Just Jared, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak have been a couple for almost 15 years. They celebrated their 14th anniversary together in November of 2016. Jim Parson came out quietly in 2012 in a profile in the New York Times. It was subtle. He was described as being in a relationship for 10 years and gay. You would miss it if you weren’t looking for it.

It was a year later when the Jim and Todd made their first appearance on a red carpet together as a couple at the GLSEN Respect Awards. Parsons and Spiewak received the GLSEN Inspiration Award and went on stage to accept it together. In his speech, Jim Parsons said that he did not consider himself an activist nor did he consider his relationship with his partner to be “an act of activism.”

Even though Jim Parsons was surprised that they got the award, once they got used to the idea they were honored to be chosen.

Daily Mail said that Jim Parsons described their relationship this way.

“Rather simply, it’s an act of love, coffee in the morning, going to work, washing the clothes taking the dogs [out] – a regular life, boring love.”

After that, Parsons began to speak more about his partner and their life together, and soon it just became an accepted fact that he chose to live his life with a man.

Jim Parson’s has shared photos of himself and his partner several times on his Instagram account. On their 14th anniversary, Jim shared a picture of him and Todd with a sweet message in the caption. He said that meeting Todd was the best thing that ever happened to him. The picture that he shared was one of Jim Parsons and Todd at a karaoke event. In the caption, he said, “One of his greatest gifts to me is that he no longer takes me to sing karaoke.” Is that because Jim Parsons hates karaoke or does one of them have a horrible singing voice?

Jim Parsons is widely known for his role of Sheldon on The Big Bang Theory. People love his quirkiness and his outspoken character. Fans of the show tend to see him as Sheldon, even when he is not playing the role though.

Many fans of The Big Bang Theory are not aware that Jim Parsons was famous for his acting long before their beloved television show cast him as Sheldon. Before the television sitcom, Parsons did off-Broadway and Broadway productions (most recently he played God in An Act of God) on the stage. He did voice over acting and appeared in several other television shows. His talents are diverse and if you look around you may be surprised at how often you see him.

Although The Big Bang Theory is doing very well and there is no sign of the end for the television series, Jim Parsons keeps busy with other ventures. He is anticipating the release of the spin-off series, Young Sheldon. Iain Armitage, from Big Little Lies, will play young Sheldon. Jim Parsons will be doing the narration as an adult Sheldon. Young Sheldon is expected to premiere in the 2017-2018 television season on CBS. Jim also did a six-episode podcast on SiriusXM called Jim Parsons Is Too Stupid For Politics.

Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak seem to be very happy together. It just goes to show that Hollywood couples can have a simple and quiet life if they choose to and they don’t have to do everything in the limelight.

#sagawards with this guy! ????❤️???????????? A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on Jan 29, 2017 at 9:29pm PST

Congratulations to Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak on their marriage.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]