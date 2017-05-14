John Cena Doesn’t Like Most Of His Own Movies

John Cena has admitted that he doesn’t like most of his own movies, something that he was happy to alter when he signed up to star in Doug Liman’s The Wall, which was just released in cinemas.

The wrestler-cum-actor has previously popped up in the likes of The Marine, 12 Rounds, Fred: The Movie, Trainwreck, Sisters, and Daddy’s Home, but during his discussion with Entertainment Weekly, he made it perfectly clear that he regards The Wall as a turning point in his career.

“The Wall is the kind of action I do like to do. I really wasn’t proud of the stuff that I did beforehand, which was the stereotypical — it might as well have come in a white box that said ‘Movie’ on the side. I think the performance dictates that. It wasn’t as creatively stimulating as the stuff I’m in now.”

In The Wall John Cena plays Staff Sergeant Shane Matthews, an American sniper in Iraq that finds himself being hunted by an Iraqi adversary. John Cena also currently has a number of different projects on the horizon, as he’s currently shooting Daddy’s Home 2 and recently finished work voicing the role of Ferdinand The Bull in Ferdinand, both of which are due out in 2017. John Cena is reprising his role as Roger in Daddy’s Home 2, having previously popped up right at the end of the 2015 comedy.

During the same interview with Entertainment Weekly, John Cena also opened up about how he decides which movie roles to take, admitting that he has to be fully enticed into doing so because he is a big fan of his day job as a WWE wrestler. John Cena also confessed that he is always looking to broaden his cinematic horizons, which is why he has taken on such eclectic roles.

“I guess I’m at a point where I love what I do for a day job, so it’s got to be something creative enough that it sparks my interest just as much as that. The part in Trainwreck was very different from The Wall, but both piqued my interest exactly the same. Once again, it’s got to be something good enough to draw me creatively away from what I actually do for a day job.”

Earlier this week John Cena was quizzed about possibly taking on the role of Vince McMahon in a potential biopic of the WWE founder. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the wrestler admitted that while he is a huge fan of the screenplay, he can’t quite see himself being cast, especially because of his ties to the world of WWE.

“There is a story out there about the life and times of Vince McMahon. Man, I think it is a wonderful script from word one. But unfortunately, that would be something I’d love to do, but I feel maybe a different actor should do that movie, just because of how powerful the story is, and I would hate for the audience to feel that it is a WWE-produced product. And that’s not in a bad way—it’s just I want them to feel the emotion that I felt reading the script. I can just tell you that it’s out there and that it’s awesome, and man, if it were all different, I would certainly love to step into Vince’s shoes.”

It was reported just last month by the Hollywood Reporter that TriStar Pictures are currently in negotiations to produce and bring a film that’s based on the life of Vince McMahon to the big-screen. The screenplay, which has been written by Craig A. Williams, is entitled Pandemonium, and Glen Ficarra and John Requa are in discussions to direct.

[Featured Image by Universal Pictures]