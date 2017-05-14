‘Star Wars: Battlefront 2’: Product Listing Reveals Inclusion Of Fan-Favorite Character

Another fan-favorite character will fill a spot on the roster of the highly-anticipated shooter Star Wars: Battlefront 2 if the latest reports about the game are anything to go by.

Everyone’s favorite bounty hunter Boba Fett is expected to take part in the action, and it looks like the emergence of a product listing that appears to point to his unannounced inclusion gave that away.

GameStop is exclusively offering a pair of Hasbro toys referred to as the Nerf Rival Apollo XV-700 – Star Wars Mandalorian Edition blaster and face mask, which is tied to the launch of Star Wars: Battlefront 2.

According to The Star Wars Game Outpost, who was the first to spot the listing, it would appear that the items were made especially for the game and Boba Fett was the inspiration for them.

The color and the overall design are unquestionably based on Boba Fett as they follow the trademark colors of the character’s iconic costume, which suggests that he will be part of Star Wars: Battlefront 2.

The official description of the Star Wars product is as follows.

“Gear up like a Mandalorian warrior with this Nerf Rival Apollo XV-700 blaster and face mask! Inspired by the all-new Star Wars: Battlefront 2 video game. Available exclusively at GameStop later this Fall.”

Apart from the design, the mention of Mandalorian also gives away the connection to Boba Fett. As Star Wars fans would know, the bounty hunter is from Mandalore and is perhaps the most famous individual from the planet.

While it would not be a shock to see Boba Fett in action in Star Wars: Battlefront 2, it is to be noted that there is no explicit mention of the character in the product listing, so his inclusion is still up in the air until confirmed by the folks from EA DICE.

Boba Fett was featured in the first Star Wars: Battlefront game and the popularity of the character has many thinking that he should be included by default.

Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Star Wars Headquarters anticipate changes from the original when Boba Fett makes his comeback in the sequel although there is no clear information what those will be.

They also suggested the possibility of another Mandalorian joining Star Wars: Battlefront 2 and that is no other than Boba Fett’s father, Jango Fett, who many fans also want to see in the game.

Since the Star Wars: Battlefront sequel will feature the various eras in the Star Wars franchise — meaning Star Wars: Episode 2: Attack of the Clones, where Jango Fett appeared and played a huge role in, will be covered as well — a lot of fans hope he will be part of the title.

If Jango Fett is included in the game, it will be exciting to see how EA DICE will approach the designing aspect of the character. The developer might use the same build on both Fetts and just change up the skin and color of the outfits.

So far, the only confirmed characters for Star Wars: Battlefront 2 as shown in the first trailer for the game are Yoda, Darth Maul and new generation characters Kylo Ren and Rey.

More information about the much-awaited sequel is expected to be revealed at the upcoming EA Play set to take place on June 10 to 12. Star Wars: Battlefront 2 will be part of the presentation with big details set to be announced there, including the rest of the characters joining the roster.

More characters from the new Star Wars films are also believed to be part of Star Wars: Battlefront 2 such as the ones from the spinoff Rogue One: A Star Wars Story like Jyn Erso and Chirrut Imwe or some from Star Wars: The Force Awakens with the likes of General Hux.

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 will be released on November 17 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm and Disney]