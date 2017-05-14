‘Teen Mom OG’s Farrah Abraham’s Mom Hid Engagement From Her

It’s no secret that the relationship between Teen Mom OG’s Farrah Abraham and her mother has been extremely contentious. And while the reality TV star has stated that neither she nor her daughter, Sophia, 8, will be attending her mother’s wedding, it could be because Debra Danielsen hid her engagement from her daughter.

Farrah Abraham was on edge when she met her mother’s boyfriend, partially because he was actually brave enough to call her out on her behavior, something most people tip-toe around.

During a sneak peek of the newest episode of Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars Family Edition, Debra reveals to Farrah Abraham that she’s leaving the show for the night to go to a beer festival with her boyfriend. This angers Farrah immensely, which is, unfortunately, incredibly predictable.

“I like to be surprised, I like to go on little trips, too, but now when it’s a Family Boot Camp and you need to be working on your family,” Farrah shot at her mother.

Debra responded to her daughter’s outburst by saying she wasn’t going to lose her boyfriend over Family Boot Camp,which of course, enraged Farrah Abraham even more.

“You can lose your daughter because you want to choose a man over your daughter,” Farrah replied.

According to Debra, she was anticipating getting engaged to her boyfriend, which she has done since the filming ended for Marriage Bootcamp. Although she would have liked to have shared this happy moment and the fact that she was expecting a sparkler from her man with her daughter, Debra knew that with Farrah, that just wasn’t possible.

“I feel like I’d be hurting her to tell her about a possible engagement with my boyfriend because it might make her feel upset or abandoned — so I’m not going to tell her,” she confessed.

Debra and Farrah Abraham’s relationship has been rocky since fans have seen them first together and appearing on the screen. The pair have a bizarre, co-dependent relationship on one another, and although they clearly make each other angry, they continue to come back for more. Farrah is often seen yelling at her mother or snapping at extremely small things. In the most recent episode of Teen Mom OG, Farrah actually kicked her mother out of her house and told her that she expected her to get a hotel room if she wanted to continue her visit with Sophia.

According to Farrah Abraham, the pair are no longer on speaking terms. She recently revealed to Wetpaint that she doesn’t let anything or anyone bother her and that she learned the skills to do so in her therapy.

She has also stated that she won’t be attending her mother’s wedding, and instead would rather be “happy for her mother from afar.” As she won’t be attending the wedding, neither will her daughter, Sophia.

The crux of the issues that surround Farrah Abraham and her mother stem from a 2010 incident in which Farrah claims her mother physically assaulted her and her mother claims Farrah threatened to kill her.

Dr. V from Marriage Bootcamp said that the pair being unable to get on the same page causes much of the tension. Farrah Abraham revealed that they will be working on this issue in an episode of the show.

“There is an episode where we talk about traumatic experiences, my mom and I, and we still cannot get on the same page. So, sometimes between lie detector tests and traumatic experiences, there’s just a certain point in time where you’re like, ‘Somebody does not have the wherewithal to take accountability to even remember things,’ and you’re like, ‘Why do I even want to be around them anymore?’ The best narcissists can block things out and act like nothing ever happened to just keep going,” she said.

