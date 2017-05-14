Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell have moved in together but that is not it, the Twilight actress and the Irish model are planning to tie the knot in the near future.

If the reports are to be believed, then underwear model and Personal Shopper actress are going really strong. The Victoria’s Secret model has moved in together with the 27-year-old actress and is planning a wedding soon.

According to reports, the hot couple is looking forward to ‘an intimate outdoor ceremony’ in Southern California. The Twilight star apparently shares the longest relationship with Maxwell since her breakup with Robert Pattinson in 2012.

Stella Maxwell and Kristen Stewart are dating since May 2016. The couple moved in together early this month. Stewart and Maxwell’s marriage plans are on hype but nothing has been officially confirmed. According to the sources, the couple wants to enjoy their time together and plan something special.

“They started making vision boards and talking over outfits, but they’re in no rush. [They are] taking their time and enjoying planning something special.”

While their marriage rumors are not officially confirmed, Stella and Kristen are sure enjoying their lives in Los Angeles. The couple now live together in Stewart’s plush four-bedroom apartment. They are taking things slow and keeping with their busy schedules.

“They have moved in together. [Stella Maxwell] spends all of her time there.”

As it turns out, Stella Maxwell and Kristen Stewart keep a very tight schedule with their projects. The lovers do not get to spend much time together so they decided to move in together.

“They’re both so busy with work but try to be together when they can. Kristen really likes her.”

The Personal Shopper actress was recently spotted in New Orleans with several bruises on her legs. She even had dirt on her hands and legs. Though it is not clear how the actress got so many bruises, it is possible she is shooting for the Underwater film, an adventure thriller film directed and co-written by William Eubank.

The actress recently even shaved her head for her role as a mechanical engineer who works on an oil rig on the ocean floor in Underwater movie. The actress thinks that shaving her head was a ‘practical’ move.

“It’s practical. I mean, I’m not going to be able to have touch-ups once they put the helmet on my head. I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time… because, at some point in your life, you want to be able to do that. [I want to] head bang all day.”

She has starred in films such as Personal Shopper, Café Society, Still Alice and Clouds of Sils Maria, which has helped her establish her name in the market. The Twilight actress is also recently named face of Gabrielle Chanel perfume, the women’s scent that’s set to break in September. Stewart has been a Chanel ambassador since 2013 and currently stars in the house’s ad for the Gabrielle bag.

The Personal Shopper actress will also be seen in biographical thriller film Lizzie by Craig William Macneill. The true story is based on the life of Lizzie Borden, who was accused and acquitted of the ax-murders of her father and stepmother in Massachusetts, in 1892.

While Stewart keeps busy with endorsements and movie projects, her long-time girlfriend Maxwell is also busy increasing the temperature. The Victoria’s Secret model recently posed naked for Vogue Brazil. She stripped off her clothes, wearing nothing but a chunky silver necklace. She used her bare hands to cover her assets and flaunted her flawless body.

What do you think of Stella Maxwell and Kristen Stewart’s relationship? Sound off your views in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]