‘The Bachelorette’ 2017 Spoilers: Reality Steve Reveals Final Three, Is Rachel Lindsay Engaged?

Rachel Lindsay is about to wrap up filming the 2017 season of The Bachelorette and spoilers are already getting out about some of the men on her journey. Every season Reality Steve is first to spill the beans on contestants, dates and most importantly the winner. Rachel’s season is no different, and Steve is working hard to get eager fans the spoilers as they become available, and he feels the time is right to share. The latest huge spoiler Steve has shared is which lucky men have made it into Rachel’s final three.

Fans of The Bachelorette know getting into the final three means overnight fantasy suite dates if Rachel chooses to offer them a key. So which three men made it through Rachel’s journey to the final three? Steve shared via his blog that Eric Bigger, Dr. Bryan Abasolo, and Peter Kraus are the three final men. There have been no spoilers shared just yet on who actually received a key and went to the fantasy suites with Rachel and who she ultimately sent home. Steve revealed that he would be trying to confirm the final two and winner and make an announcement this coming week.

Reality Steve shared that while he is not received positive confirmation yet on the winner’s identity, he is positive that Rachel will be engaged at the end of her season at the final rose ceremony. Steve said, “Hopefully by next week, I will have your ending for you and who Rachel got engaged to, because lets face it, she’s definitely getting engaged this season. I will let you know when I find out.” The final rose ceremony took place in Spain this past week. Steve has said he is busy gathering the missing pieces to Rachel’s season to be able to provide fans with accurate spoilers.

Aside from sharing the final three on his blog, Reality Steveshared photos on Twitter of the three final men. Steve said, “In case you haven’t been paying attention during filming, Rachel will be engaged to one of these 3…”

(SPOILER): In case you haven't been paying attention during filming, Rachel will be engaged to one of these 3… pic.twitter.com/Brl4HuMSXS — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) May 12, 2017

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, one of these final three men did receive Rachel’s first impression rose. The lucky man who received the first rose was Dr. Bryan Abasolo. Could he possibly be the one Rachel gives her heart to and becomes engaged to this season?

While ABC has not released the bios for each of the men on Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette just yet, Reality Steve has shared some of what he knows about them on his blog. Everyone knows that every season has a villain and Steve has a guess that this season it could front runner Dr. Bryan Abasolo. Steve is basing this theory on the fact that Robert Mills has indicated the villain could be a doctor this season. He is also basing that theory on thinking the other doctor this season does not fit the profile of a villain. What do you think?

Dr. Bryan Abasolo is a 37-year-old chiropractor in Miami, Florida. Abasolo graduated from the University of Florida in 2003. Rachel seems to have a strong connection with Bryan. Time will tell if he is the one who wins her heart.

Eric Bigger is a 29-year-old Baltimore, Maryland, native who is now living in Los Angeles, California. Eric is a motivational speaker and fitness enthusiast. He also previously modeled and written a book, according to Steve. Eric graduated from Hampton University in 2010. Eric is also one of the final three men trying to make a future with Rachel.

The final of the three men revealed by Reality Steve is Peter Kraus. Peter is 30-years-old and lives in Madison, Wisconsin. He previously worked in modeling and lived for awhile in Chicago and Los Angeles. Peter is now a personal trainer at Worth Personal Training. He graduated in 2010 with an Associates of Science in Dietetics/Dietician degree.

It looks like Rachel will have a great selection of men to accompany her on her journey to find love. Whom do you think Rachel will pick? Will Reality Steve be able to accurately spoil Rachel’s season as he has in the past? The premiere of Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette airs May 22 on ABC.

