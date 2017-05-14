Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki will not be reprising their role in Descendants Of The Sun Season 2. The famous onscreen DOTS couple, Dr. Moyon and Captain Yoo Shi Jin, are allegedly left out from the story for the new episodes.

According to recent reports, the popular KBS’s K-drama will be returning in 2017. The KBS team has confirmed the news of the DOTS Season 2 but is keeping mum on the cast. Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kya are reportedly very busy with their commitments towards other projects and will not be able to make a comeback on Descendants Of The Sun Season 2.

Not only this, the 31-year-old actor has even confirmed that after release of Battleship Island, his upcoming movie project, he will be taking a vacation from work. The actor wishes to enjoy his life and does not want to burden himself more with work. He said that since his debut, he is pressured to take up on projects one after the other and would like to take a break now.

“My biggest hope for the year isn’t only that the movie succeeds. This movie is a movie that will be daekbak no matter what anyone says. This is coming from the confidence of someone who participated as a member in this project. I’ll spend the free personal time as fully as possible. I’ve always searched for my next project after finishing one. That’s why this year I want to rest a bit and spend time as the 30-year-old Song Joong Ki.”

The Descendants Of The Sun actor does not seem to be eager to returning to screen after current projects and has not committed to any other movies. However, he will be seen playing a cameo role in Man To Man, teaming up again with writer Kim Won Seok.

Kim Won Seok and Joong Ki has previously worked together in DOTS. The writer has clarified in the past that he will not be part of Season 2.

“I have no plans for a second season. I’ve already told the story I wanted to tell.”

Song Hye Kyo has not even taken up any of the projects. The actress is enjoying her work endorsing brands and has not confirmed any movies or K-drama projects. According to the head of KBS’s drama department Jung Sung Ho, the team really wishes to bring back the Descendants Of The Sun Season 2 for its worldwide fans but they wish to do it right. They know that fans have high expectations from them and they wish to make them happy.

“We want to repay viewers with the next Descendants of the Sun. We are grateful to viewers, overseas fans, staff, and actors. The drama was more than a domestic syndrome; it established a third wave of Hallyu. KBS will strive to produce a second Descendants of the Sun to meet expectations and repay viewers. We plan to launch a 2017 Descendants of the Sun project for broadcast in 2017 through negotiations with the cast and production team.”

However, co-writer Kim Eun Sook revealed that the new season “is too heavy a burden.” According to him, they still need to decide if they wish to continue telling a soldier’s love-story. He added that they will follow-up closely but continuing with the similar track is not certain and they need to keep current expectations in mind.

Jung Sung Ho also added that the cast has not been finalized yet. There is no change in the title of the DOTS Season 2 but cast’s consent is still pending.

“You can say that we are currently leveling the ground for a house to be building. We also have to think about the aspect of pre-production.”

[Featured Image by Ahn Young Joon/AP Images]