Donald Trump Approval Rating Today Plummets To New Low, Survey Respondents Label President ‘Idiot’

A new poll taken on May 11 through May 13 shows that Donald Trump’s approval rating today has fallen to a new and record low, while another recent survey saw respondents calling the president an “idiot.” The NBC-Wall Street Journal poll found that just 29 percent of those surveyed agreed with President Trump’s actions when he fired FBI Director James Comey last week. Of the respondents who answered that were actively engaged with the news and understood “a lot” about what was happening with Comey and the FBI, 53 percent said they disapproved of Donald Trump firing the FBI Director, as NBC News reported.

According to the NBC-Wall Street Journal poll, Donald Trump’s approval rating today is at 39 percent, which is one point lower than last month’s poll. Fifty-two percent of respondents on this poll had a negative view of the president, with 38 percent taking a positive view of him.

With regard to Donald Trump firing James Comey, 46 percent believe that the main reason behind this was to try and either stop or slow down the FBI investigation of Russia’s influence on the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Thirty percent of those surveyed agreed that they have a much less favorable view of the president after he fired the FBI Director.

Another survey conducted by Quinnipiac University last week found a similar approval rating for Donald Trump today as the NBC-Wall Street Journal poll did. Of respondents who answered the Quinnipiac University survey, just 36 percent approved of the president.

One of the questions asked in the Quinnipiac University survey queried respondents about the first word that popped into their minds when they thought of Donald Trump. The top three words that those surveyed thought of were, in this order, “idiot,” “incompetent,” and “liar.” Other words that people thought of when they ruminated on President Trump were “narcissist,” “ignorant,” and “clown.”

With Donald Trump’s approval rating today continuing to sink and because of his firing of FBI Director James Comey, there have been calls for impeachment proceedings to begin by prominent constitutional law professors. One of these, Harvard professor Laurence Tribe, has written an op-ed piece describing why he believes the president should be impeached, as Common Dreams reported.

“Even without getting to the bottom of what Trump dismissed as ‘this Russia thing’, impeachable offenses could theoretically have been charged from the outset of this presidency. To wait for the results of the multiple investigations underway is to risk tying our nation’s fate to the whims of an authoritarian leader.”

James Comey better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

Allan Lichtman, a professor at American University, concurs and believes an impeachment investigation should begin immediately.

“Trump arguably could be impeached now. Arguably he’s already obstructed justice and already violated the emoluments clause. I’m not saying we should impeach him now, I’m calling for an impeachment investigation.”

As Donald Trump’s approval ratings today continue to drop, this doesn’t appear to bother the president. On Friday, he made a joke about canceling daily press briefings at the White House, tweeting, “It is not possible for my surrogates to stand at [a] podium with perfect accuracy!” Immediately after Trump spoke about canceling these press briefings, there was no word from Sean Spicer about the seriousness of this comment, as USA Today reported.

However, there wasn’t expected to be an immediate comment from Spicer, similar to when President Trump fired James Comey. As the Independent reports, the Washington Post first published a story which claimed that after the FBI Director’s firing, Sean Spicer ran towards White House shrubbery and was hiding in the bushes. After complaints were made to the effect that Spicer was hiding “among” the bushes rather than “in” the bushes, the Washington Post made an editor’s correction and change, stating that “Spicer huddled with his staff among bushes near television sets on the White House grounds, not ‘in the bushes,’ as the story originally stated.”

With President Trump losing support from both Democrats and Republicans alike, the presidential historian Robert Dallek talked about how hard it is for a president once their trust and credibility are gone.

“When presidents lose the trust of the public, I think it’s very difficult if not impossible for them to govern this country.”

Are you surprised to see Donald Trump’s approval rating so low today, or would you expect this?

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]