Christian Serratos Gives Birth: ‘The Walking Dead’ Star Shares Precious Photo

Christian Serratos recently gave birth to her first child. Fans were treated to a precious photo of mother and baby on social media and the actress picked the perfect day to share the news: on Mother’s Day.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Serratos, who plays Rosita Espinosa on The Walking Dead, announced she was pregnant not too long ago. It turns out she was further along than anyone realized. On an episode of Talking Dead, the actress revealed that she could “pop at any time.” When celebrities announce they are expecting, they are usually in their first or early second trimester. It appears that Christian waited until she was closer to her due date before saying a word to fans.

At the beginning of March, a rep for Serratos confirmed she was pregnant. A source close to the celebrity couple added that Serratos and her boyfriend of three years, David Boyd, were excited to start a family.

Today on Instagram, the TWD actress confirmed she gave birth. She did not reveal if the baby was a girl or a boy. However, many fans on the social media site asked what the new parents named “her.” The face cannot be seen in the photo, but the child does have a full head of dark brown hair. She wished her followers a happy Mother’s Day from herself and “little W.”

Some fans of The Walking Dead were worried that a pregnancy might mean Rosita Espinosa could be killed. However, other TWD actresses have been pregnant and survived on the show. As viewers saw during the Season 7 finale, Rosita is still alive and is ready for war.

Happy Mothers Day from little W and me! ???? A post shared by Christian Serratos (@kishserratos) on May 14, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

In an interview a few months ago, Christian Serratos spoke about Rosita’s rage on the AMC series. Speaking to Digital Spy, she explained Rosita’s mindset.

“… we’re seeing what trauma will do to her. That’s what I love about this show, these people, these stories – what they go through and how it affects them. Sometimes that happens in ways that the fans like, and sometimes that happens in ways the fans aren’t used to. And the fans aren’t used to seeing her being as outspoken as she has been, and it’s a little sharp – she’s being a little sharp.”

Right now, the person she is the most angry with is Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt). Even though she wants Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) dead, Eugene has betrayed everyone. At least, that is what is seems like. However, many fans believe that Eugene is going to surprise everyone and take down Negan.

As for The Walking Dead Season 8, filming just began. It is not clear if Serratos has been filming or if she was given some time off considering she just gave birth. Sonequa Martin-Green, who played Sasha Williams on TWD, filmed while she was pregnant. Alanna Masterson, who portrays Tara Chambler was also pregnant when shooting scenes.

That was real fun @amcthewalkingdead @amctalkingdead thanks for having me @hardwick. A post shared by Christian Serratos (@kishserratos) on Mar 20, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

On Instagram, fans have been congratulating Christian Serratos on the delivery of her baby.

Congratulations to Christian Serratos and David Boyd on the safe delivery of their new baby. Soon, more information about the little bundle of joy will be released, such as the child’s gender, name, and details about the birth.

[Featured Image by Catrina Maxwell/Getty Images for SCAD]