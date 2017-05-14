Khloe Kardashian, You Used To Be Real, Says Fan As Lamar Odom Hurts Khloe Again

Khloe Kardashian has come under fire for her latest Instagram picture once again. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a rather pretty picture of herself on Instagram, but to her fans, it looked unreal.

“You used to be the real one. Sad.” said a fan.

While another said Khloe was nothing without make up. “No make up you’re nothing.”

Another said that Khloe’s jaw looked very different. “omg please look at the second pic and look at her jaw….”

While there was another who told Khloe her image was photo shopped. “Lmao too much photoshop girl,” the fan said. While Khloe Kardashian continues to draw criticism on the way she looks, Lamar Odom, Khloe’s ex husband is under fire for “hurting” her again.

Radar Online has reported that Lamar Odom has now put his multi-million dollar home on sale. He shared the Florida property with Khloe. The sources have said that he waited for the divorce to go through before putting the home on the market so he could keep the profits from it.

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom have not had a great relationship to start with. Lamar Odom struggled with his life after he overdosed at a Nevada brothel. Khloe was by his side through this time and Khloe and Lamar were very hopeful that they would get back together.

I'm a moody girl I suppose A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 10, 2017 at 10:14am PDT

However, it didn’t really work out that way and the two divorced each other. Recently, Lamar Odom went on to say he was sorry he cheated on Khloe, the Inquisitr had stated.

“If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women. That wasn’t the stand-up thing to do. I wish I could have kept my d**k in my pants,” Lamar Odom said.

Before Khloe and Lamar divorced, they were separated. This separation didn’t work well for Khloe and she was pretty depressed. But Khloe decided to take things in her own hands and joined a gym. She says her body changed. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was very candid about the fact that she wasn’t happy with the way paparazzi treated her.

Shooting for Revenge Body ???????? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 10, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

“So I joined Equinox, and I would go there and put my headphones on and get on the elliptical or the stairs, and no one would bother me or ask me questions — because even at Starbucks, I would get ‘I’m sorry…’ I would watch The Real Housewives or something mindless, and I felt like all the stress I was under, all the paparazzi — I blocked out all that noise. I escaped there, and as a by-product, I started losing weight. Then I thought, ‘OK, I’m gonna call a trainer, and Gunnar Peterson has been a family friend of ours.’ He changed my body.”

❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 21, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

The change Khloe Kardashian has gone through is quite visible in the way she looks, but this hasn’t stopped the criticism. Now, several people allege her of photo shopping her images.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said she was always called the “fat one” and the stylists who dressed her sisters said she didn’t have their color.

Khloe Kardashian said she was so embarrassed about her body that she didn’t wear denim for a long time.

Polaroids please ???? Evening Standard Magazine A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 13, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

“I never considered myself fat but when I used to shop with my sisters I was always really shamed and shunned by [sales assistants] who’d say: ‘We don’t carry that size here.’ I was so embarrassed, so for a long time I didn’t wear denim at all. I kept getting angrier.”

But now things are different and all those stylists who refused to dress her ask her if they could and Khloe Kardashian, being who she is, has said a resounding no to them.

Do you think Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom are going to get back together? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images]