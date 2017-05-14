Maxine Waters To Donald Trump: ‘I’m Coming For You!’

Maxine Waters has had enough of Donald Trump.

CBS Los Angeles reports that the Democratic congresswoman hosted a jam-packed town hall meeting on Saturday in Inglewood, California, where she declared that she’s intent on making sure that President Trump gets impeached.

“Donald Trump, I’m coming for you!”

Reports indicate that the outspoken representative of California’s 43rd District gave a rousing speech in the auditorium of the Inglewood High School, which was crowded with thousands of her supporters as well as several protesters. Waters has recently become the poster child for the Trump resistance and regularly appears on television to reiterate her claim that President Donald Trump will soon be kicked out of the White House.

While many of those in attendance at Maxine Waters’ town hall meeting were there to hear her plans for healthcare, housing, and the economy, there were also those who showed up to jeer and heckle.

ABC 7 reports that tensions ran high inside the venue and several Trump supporters had to be escorted out by the police prior to and during Rep. Waters’ speech. Protesters also posted what were seen as unflattering and racist signs outside the high school. The posters, some of which were calling for Maxine Waters herself to be impeached, were quickly taken down.

Inside the venue, a handful of Donald Trump advocates sat through the town hall meeting. Many of Maxine Waters’ supporters reportedly countered the hecklers by cheering loudly whenever they tried to interrupt the congresswoman. Many of Trump’s fans have been critical of Maxine Waters, who has been one of the loudest of the president’s critics.

But Waters takes it all in stride.

“In this business you expect there are people who disagree with you or even hate you.”

“I put everything on the line,” Rep. Maxine Waters told CBS’ Laurie Perez.

“I’m going for it [because] I cannot suffer him, I’m so offended by him and the way he’s conducted himself, the way he disrespects people and to add insult to injury he doesn’t respect the government, he doesn’t know anything about it.”

“This president, has said everything bad you can say about our country” @maxinewaters https://t.co/lg2rOagBYM pic.twitter.com/d7yz6aPKy0 — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) May 11, 2017

On Thursday, the Democratic representative appeared on MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes, where she said that Donald Trump could be charged with obstruction of justice. Last week, Trump revealed that the FBI’s investigation into his campaign’s possible collusion with Russia was on his mind when he decided to fire FBI Director James Comey.

“I think he can be looked at and perhaps even charged with obstruction of justice,” Waters told Hayes.

“I’ve said all along that he would lead us to impeachment and he’s doing just that.”

"I think he can be looked at and perhaps even charged with obstruction of justice." —Rep. Maxine Waters to @allinwithchris on Trump pic.twitter.com/YbW2TbhMq2 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 12, 2017

In an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt that aired Thursday, President Donald Trump contradicted his staff’s statement that he had let Comey go on the recommendation of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. In response to a question from Holt about Comey’s firing, Trump revealed that he would have fired Comey with or without Rosenstein’s recommendation.

“And in fact, when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, ‘You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made up story, it’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won.'”

Donald Trump’s comments set off alarm bells and has had the Democrats calling for a special prosecutor.

“If we do the investigation, the information is there,” Rep. Maxine Waters said on Thursday.

“We’re fiddling while Rome is burning. This president needs to be impeached. I believe that. I believe there was collusion.”

Despite the California congresswoman’s views, The Hill points out that there is still no solid evidence of collusion between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign staff and Russia. President Donald Trump has adamantly denied any illegal ties with Moscow.

[Featured Image by Zach Gibson/Getty Images]