Mary Elizabeth Winstead Announces Amicable Split From Spouse, Writer Riley Stearns

Mary Elizabeth Winstead took to her Instagram on Saturday, May 13, 2017, to announce her separation from her husband, Riley Stearns.

As part of her public statement on social media, Winstead spoke about tha amicability of the split.

“Sitting here with my best friend who I love with all my heart. We have spent our lives together and it has been full of joy and warmth every day. We’ve decided to move on from our marriage, but we will stay best friends and collaborators for all our days. We are still ride or die, just in a different way now. I love you always, Riley.”

Stearn’s response was the same image with a correspondingly friendly message.

“We just took this photo together. I met Mary 15 years ago and we’ve been the most important people in each other’s lives ever since. Those lives have been full of every emotion imaginable and we’ve embraced it all. Life is unpredictable though. While we will still be in each other’s lives we will no longer be living those lives together. We still love each other very much but we’re different people with different paths and different futures. I can’t wait to see where we both end up. I’ll always love you, Mary.”

Abour Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Riley Stearns

Mary Elizabeth Winstead first appeared on the big screen in the independent comedy, Checking Out, and almost immediately went on to bigger things. She was offered a role in the movie, A Cinderella Story, but the newly graduated actress had plans to go on a cruise. It was this cruise where she met her future husband, Riley Stearns.

After the cruise and meeting Riley, Winstead went on to star in the third film in the Final Destination franchise. Despite the critics panning the film, most noted that Winstead did a good job working with the script she had. After that, she went on to star in other slasher films, including Quentin Tarantino’s Deathproof, gaining a name for herself as a scream queen. She has also appeared in the Die Hard franchise as Lucy Gennero-McClane, the daughter of Bruce Willis’ character. Other notable roles include Ramona Flowers in Scot Pilgrim vs. the World, and the female lead in 10 Cloverfield Lane. Winstead is currently starring in the television adaptation of the movie Fargo.

Riley Stearns is best known for writing and directing the film, Faults, and the shorts, Casque and The Cub. He is also planning a new movie starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead with the tentative working title of The Art of Self Defense.

The two met during the afore mentioned cruise in 2005 when Mary Elizabeth Winstead was only 18. The pair dated for several years before being married on October 9, 2010 after dating for five years. The two have no children together, and neither one has been married previously.

There was no reason given for the separation and divorce, and there has been no hint of trouble in the otherwise idyllic marriage. Stearns was moderately active on social media, posting photos of Winstead with sappy and loving captions.

For her part, Mary Elizabeth Winstead was infamously part of The Fappening in 2014. The Fappening is the nickname given to the massive hack of female celebrity’s phones and iCloud accounts, and the release of hundreds of intimate photos. Winstead was extremely vocal in her condemnation of the hack and the people who took advantage of it to ogle at other people’s private moments. She took to Twitter several times before retiring from social media for a short time due to online backlash, saying the following.

“To those of you looking at photos I took with my husband years ago in the privacy of our home, hope you feel great about yourselves.” “Knowing those photos were deleted long ago, I can only imagine the creepy effort that went into this. Feeling for everyone who got hacked.”

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]