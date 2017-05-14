Philadelphia 76ers And Kyle Lowry Have Mutual Interest In NBA Free Agency

The following article is entirely the opinion of Ernest Shepard and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

There is an interesting NBA rumor that has started to pick up some steam, with Kyle Lowry and his interest in playing for the Philadelphia 76ers. Whether it is true or not, the rumor is out there about the Toronto Raptors’s star, and it is a feasible concept.

Even before the Toronto Raptors were eliminated from the NBA playoffs there was speculation that Lowry was going to opt-out of his contract and test free agency. The day after the Cleveland Cavaliers swpet the Raptors, Kyle Lowry confirmed (courtesy of Bleacher Report) that he was indeed going to test free agency.

It is unknown what the Raptors want to do with regards to re-signing him. Toronto have kept their offseason plans close to the vest. The only exception came from Raptors’ general manager Masai Ujiri, who spoke about his disappointment (courtesy of USA Today) with how the team bowed out in the postseason.

“After that performance, we need a culture reset here. We need to figure it out. Yeah, there’s been some success, but at the end of the day, we’re trying to win a championship here. To me, making the playoffs is nothing. That’s back in the day. Now, we have to figure out how we can win in the playoffs. That’s the goal.”

While discussing what is a proper fit in free agency, Kyle Lowry wants to win an NBA championship.

Kyle Lowry has interest in heading back home and the 76ers are planning to offer him a contract, per @PompeyOnSixers https://t.co/Wz9Zj5O5BQ pic.twitter.com/Khhwag7LjD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 10, 2017

Does playing for the Philadelphia 76ers get Lowry closer to an NBA championship?

There is potentially something special developing with the 76ers. The talent-rich Sixers have young players, who have superstar potential. Center Joel Embiid looks like a rare breed of player, and when he is healthy, he will be a handful to deal with. Dario Saric came on strong after Embiid was lost for the season. Last year’s top overall pick

Ben Simmons did not play at all. He is expected to return next season. Unless the Philadelphia 76ers draft or sign a point guard in the offseason, Simmons will be the team’s primary ball-handler.

The 76ers need for an upgrade at point guard goes back for a couple of seasons. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers have a strong interest in Kyle Lowry.

It makes a lot of sense for the Sixers to have an interest in Kyle Lowry.

First, the 31-year-old point guard is one of the top available free agents on the market. Lowry can score, he can pass, and he is an underrated defensive player. All of which the Sixers need.

Lowry has a winning pedigree and is a perennial all-star. He would come to the Sixers receiving instant respect.

If Kyle Lowry were to take his talents to Philly… ???? pic.twitter.com/PurVE69dB1 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 11, 2017

Playing for the Philadelphia 76ers would be a homecoming for Lowry, who grew up in North Philadelphia. His inclusion would help the Sixers sell tickets while finalizing a tough brand of basketball.

If the Sixers want to sign Kyle Lowry away from the Toronto Raptors, a sign-and-trade may wind up taking place. Doing this would ensure that Lowry can maximize on a better contract.

Lowry is set to potentially leave a $200 million contract on the table if he signs with any team besides the Raptors. Finding ways to get Lowry to get close to the maximum contract would be irresponsible on the Sixers’ part. They have to consider an extension for Embiid, not to mention they must add another player or two for depth purposes. That said, they have the pieces in place for a sign-and-trade if one is necessary for Kyle Lowry.

A future first round pick, center Jahlil Okafor, and rights to one of the players that is playing overseas is just some of the assets the Sixers have. Or the Sixers can sign Lowry outright.

Of all the NBA teams who have an interest in Kyle Lowry, the Philadelphia 76ers have a bevy of cap space. Lowry to the Sixers is something worth watching over the summer.

[Featured Image by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images]