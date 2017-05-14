Katy Perry, Chris Martin In Talks To Join ‘American Idol’ Reboot As Judges — Who’s The Other Judge?

Katy Perry’s American Idol judge gig is almost a done deal, TMZ reported.

Since the American Idol reboot lost the bid for Kelly Clarkson against NBC’s The Voice, the show’s producers are eyeing big names to join their panel of judges. If the claims of TMZ‘s sources are true, then Idol definitely had a good head start by recruiting Ms. Perry.

“American Idol honchos set their sights on Perry after their bid for Kelly Clarkson went south and she joined The Voice,” said the insider.

Katy Perry's 'American Idol' Judge Deal Almost Closed, Announcement Planned https://t.co/QKSIEWJz27 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 14, 2017

Katy Perry was reportedly enthused by the prospect of joining the judging panel of the American Idol reboot that she was willing to adjust her tour schedule to make way for the gig.

According to the report, Idol is looking to announce Katy Perry’s involvement with the singing competition at the ABC Upfronts this week – Tuesday to be exact.

Ryan Seacrest will be reprising his role as the American Idol‘s main host.

Even with Perry’s star power, her addition to the team doesn’t guarantee that American Idol‘s reboot will be a success. At any rate, circumstances surrounding the Idol‘s return are nothing short of interesting. Its switch from Fox to ABC, for one, presents many variables that could determine the success of the show. While The Voice is undoubtedly a direct competitor, American Idol‘s audience demographic is a bit more skewed towards older viewers. That said, a lot still hinges on who will join Katy Perry in the judging panel. The “Roar” singer definitely has the personality, but producers need to consider group chemistry and budget constraints in choosing the two judges who will be joining her in the panel.

The first person that springs to mind is none other than Simon Cowell. Cowell, however, told Extra he has “no interest” in reprising his role as the meanie judge in the show.

“I was asked to do it, and the answer is no,” Simon explained. “My memories are when we first started. It was a different time with Randy [Jackson], Ryan [Seacrest] and Paula [Abdul]. You can’t recreate that.”

Simon Cowell Says He Is Not Returning to American Idol Reboot https://t.co/cmLQoSs0wQ — People Magazine (@people) May 12, 2017

There had been speculation that Kelly Clarkson was on the verge of joining American Idol’s reboot. It makes a lot of sense too, considering that she was the singing competition’s first winner. Before long, it was reported that Clarkson, along with fellow AI alum Jennifer Hudson, will be joining The Voice for its 14th season.

So with Simon Cowell and Kelly Clarkson out of the picture, who are the other judges?

For now we can only speculate. As it stands, budget is an issue. Fans will recall that Fox’s American Idol went off the air years ago because the network decided that producing the show became too expensive. With that under consideration, the American Idol reboot’s current producers would be wise not to commit that same mistake. Seacrest and Perry’s paychecks won’t come cheap, that’s for sure, so it makes sense for American Idol’s producers to recruit judges that won’t break the bank.

That said, TMZ’s sources claim that the other two judges will probably be a songwriter and a music producer. They also claim that the producers and the network don’t feel the need to hire three big stars on the panel because the show’s main draw is the competition itself.

The latter claim might be untrue, as you’ll find out below.

Chris Martin reportedly in talks with American Idol producers

Mirror reports that Coldplay frontman Chris Martin is negotiating with American Idol‘s producers to join Katy Perry in the show’s panel of judges. The network’s bigwigs are hoping Martin will be confirmed as one of the singing competition’s new judges in the coming weeks.

Coldplay star Chris Martin 'in talks' to join American Idol judging panel – The Sun https://t.co/sJZwDiNRlu — American Idol (@americanidolweb) May 14, 2017

“ABC bosses were keen to get Chris on board as soon as the new series was given the green light,” a source told the newspaper. “Chris is a great performer and they think he would make the perfect judge.”

Martin is also a good candidate on account of his brief experience as adviser on the U.S. version of The Voice back in 2014.

Do you approve of Katy Perry and Chris Martin joining the judging panel of American Idol‘s 2018 reboot? Who are the three people who will comprise the show’s panel of judges if it were up to you?

[Featured Image by Rich Fury & Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]