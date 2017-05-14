Watch Miley Cyrus Perform Her New Song ‘Malibu’ For The FIrst Time At Wango Tango, Plus Lyrics & Meaning

Recently, Miley Cyrus released a new song, “Malibu,” about her fiance Liam Hemsworth. Miley Cyrus’ new song is perhaps a reference on how she met Liam in 2009, on the set of the movie The Last Song(a film that’s set in a beach town), but it is a direct reference of the couple currently living in Malibu, California. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth broke-up and got back together a few times through the years. In 2013, many felt the couple broke-up for the final time. But they would reunite and become engaged again in 2016.

When the couple first started dating they were very young and Miley was still a teenager. Like every young person, Cyrus has mentioned before how she needed room to grow. Many people consider the ages of 20-23 to be one of the most awkward stages in life; you’re becoming removed from the teenager you used to relate to, but you have never experienced full adulthood to know who you currently are. It is certainly difficult for a young couple to grow together and change; so, to many, the breakup and reunion of their love makes sense.

This isn’t the first song from Miley Cyrus that has been inspired by her fiance; in 2010, she said that he was her muse for her hit song “Can’t Be Tamed.” But where her lyrics in “Can’t Be Tamed” felt like it was a declaration of independence, “Malibu” comes across as endearing and shows vulnerability. In a recent interview with Billboard Magazine,Miley Cyrus spoke of her new song.

“They’re going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam. So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, ‘This is how I feel?'”

She also remarked on how she did need time to grow and change after the couple went through their breakup.

“I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you’re like, ‘I don’t recognize you anymore.’ We had to re-fall for each other.”

Miley Cyrus “Malibu”: Lyrics

[Verse 1]

I never came to the beach or stood by the ocean

I never sat by the shore under the sun with my feet in the sand

But you brought me here and I’m happy that you did

‘Cause now I’m as free as birds catching the wind

I always thought I would sink, so I never swam

I never went boating, don’t get how they are floating

And sometimes I get so scared of what I can’t understand

[Chorus]

But here I am, next to you

The sky is more blue in Malibu

Next to you in Malibu

Next to you

[Verse 2]

We watched the sun go down as we were walking

I’d spend the rest of my life just standing here talking

You would explain the current, as I just smile

Hoping I just stay in the same and nothing will change

And it’ll be us just for a while

Do we even exist?

That’s when I make the wish

To swim away with the fish

Is it supposed to be this hot all summer long?

I never would’ve believed you if three years ago you told me

I’d be here writing this song

[Chorus]

But here I am, next to you

The sky is so blue in Malibu

Next to you in Malibu

Next to you

[Outro]

We are just like the waves that flow back and forth

Sometimes I feel like I’m drowning and you’re there to save me

And I wanna thank you with all of my heart

It’s a brand new start

A dream come true

In Malibu

Miley Cyrus Performs Her New Song Live For The First Time

On May 13, 2017, Miley Cyrus performed her new song for the first time live at Wango Tango (an annual music festival produced by the Los Angeles radio station KIIS-FM). Per her usual, Miley gave a strong performance, and the waves in the background set the stage for the song.

