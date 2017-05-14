Watch San Antonio Spurs Vs. Golden State Warriors Game 1 Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, NBA West Finals

The Golden State Warriors face the final hurdle between themselves and a third-straight NBA Finals appearance when they face the San Antonio Spurs in a game that will live stream to open their best-of-seven Western Conference Finals series in Oakland on Sunday. But a victory in the series for the Spurs would give the San Antonio franchise a shot at their sixth NBA title, all under 68-year-old Head Coach Gregg Popovich.

The Spurs played nine seasons in the old American Basketball Association before several ABA teams, including San Antonio, merged into the NBA in 1976 — with the first six of those ABA seasons played in Dallas as the Chapparals. But since their founding in 1968, the franchise never won a championship in either league until Popovich took over as coach midway through the 1995-1996 season.

The now-iconic coach led the Spurs to an NBA Championship in 1998-1999, the first of five titles — tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most of any team since the end of the Michael Jordan era with the Chicago Bulls in 1998.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors NBA Western Conference Finals series Game One, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Tipoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time at Oracle Arena in Oakland California, on Sunday, May 14. That start time will be 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Watch a preview of the Spurs-Warriors series from CBS Sports in the video below.

Golden State has won three NBA championships in franchise history, but prior to their current run as one of the NBA’s elite teams beginning with their 2014-2015 Championship, they had not won a title since 1975. In fact, the first championship in Warriors history came way back in 1956 when the team played in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Warriors also won a championship in the NBA’s predecessor league, the Basketball Association of America, in that league’s very first season, 1946-1947.

Can the Golden State Warriors get off to a winning start as they attempt to secure their third consecutive trip to the NBA Finals, in search of the fourth title in franchise history? Or will the San Antonio Spurs claim a crucial road win and gain the early edge as they set their sights on their sixth NBA Championship?

To find out, watch the San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors NBA Western Conference Finals playoff series Game One live stream online from the 19,500-seat Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, with streaming video provided by ESPN3, the online-only network of ESPN, at this link, or download the WatchESPN app to watch the NBA Western Conference Finals matchup on mobile devices. WatchESPN is also available on set-top streaming devices such as Roku, Apply TV and Amazon Fire TV.

ESPN3 will carry the Warriors vs. Spurs clash live, and the online-only channel is free to subscribers of most major internet service providers and many minor ISPs as well. For a full list, check this link.

Fans without the login credentials to allow viewing of the live stream via WatchESPN can also access the NBA playoff game using the Sling TV basic internet TV package, which offers the ESPN3 streaming service, including the San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors Western Conference Finals playoff Game One, and comes with a seven-day free trial. To sign up, visit this link.

[Featured By Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images]