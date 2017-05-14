Kellyanne Conway On Anderson Cooper’s Eye Roll: ‘Possibly Sexist, Definitely — Trumpist’

Anderson Cooper’s eye roll in the midst of him grilling Kellyanne Conway during a recent interview caught the attention of many across social media. Kellyanne defended President Donald Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, and according to Conway, Cooper’s eye roll was possibly “sexist.”

“Possibly sexist, definitely what I call ‘Trumpist’… Which is, many people who go on TV are treated like a house guest. And then when we go on TV, we’re not.”

When describing the moment Sunday to Fox News Channel’s Howard Kurtz, Kellyanne depicted a parallel between herself and Hillary Clinton. and as reported by the Daily Mail, gave the example of a male news anchor rolling his eyes at Hillary.

“Could you imagine rolling your eyes, having a male anchor on a network roll eyes at Hillary Clinton… a female representative/spokesperson for President Obama or President Bill Clinton?”

Conway said her team was watching CNN ahead a time and saw a six-person panel against the president and one person goes out to state his case on his behalf. Conway said Anderson told her, “You make no sense… does not help the democracy.”

“Let me tell you something: Hillary Clinton is in search of sexism as a lame excuse for why her disastrous candidacy and campaign lost six months ago… I face sexism a lot of times when I show up for interviews like that.”

Conway discussed the moment between herself and Cooper when he played a series of clips from the campaign trail. According to the Telegraph, Trump praised Comey’s handling of the Clinton email investigation.

“[Cooper] had me sit through a bunch of tapes showing then candidate Trump commending Jim Comey about Hillary Clinton’s emails, talking about him, etc… And the fact is that they showed all these clips and it showed candidate Trump in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and I said ‘Hey, thanks for the trip down memory lane and talked about winning Michigan,’ and then he rolled his eyes.”

Not long after the eye roll, a #FireAndersonCooper hashtag began on Twitter.

“I imagine he’d have responded exactly the same way were he talking to Sean Spicer.”

Many took to social media to remind Kellyanne that she works for a man who has been criticized for the comments he has made about women.

Kellyanne Conway and New Day co-anchor Chris Como discussed the motivation behind President Trump’s decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey.

“The idea that you think that this was about Russia and not about a FBI director who just yesterday forced his bureau to correct sworn testimony to the Senate judiciary committee, where he said Huma Abedin had this practice, she had forwarded quote ‘hundreds of thousands of emails,'” Conway said, although Comey actually incorrectly testified that Abedin “forwarded hundreds and thousands.”

Cuomo insisted Trump let Comey go because he falsely testified about one of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s top aides.

“So President Trump was so upset that he fired him.”

Kellyanne Conway insisted that President Trump’s decision was significantly shaped by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s recommendation to terminate Comey.

“The President took the advice of the deputy attorney general, who oversees the director of the FBI, and brought those concerns to the attorney general, who brought them to the President. And they made a decision to remove him.”

After Comey was fired, Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, released a statement saying President Trump acted based on “clear recommendations” from Rod Rosenstein and Jeff Sessions. When speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, Vice President Mike Pence said the firing was “the President’s decision to accept the recommendation of the Deputy Attorney General and the Attorney General.”

Conway wouldn’t verify or deny the report that suggested more people in the White House would be fired. Conway said that it proved her point about the kind of coverage the administration gets and “the quest to go viral,” especially “when there’s nothing else to say,” according to the Washington Post.

“The President has put together a team and everybody works very hard there. And he knows it… But he is the ultimate decision-maker and the fact is these palace intrigue and personnel stories make my point and make the president’s point about the type of coverage he gets and it makes my point completely.”

Conway began to ask what was being covered in the story.

“What are you actually covering? Are you covering who’s up and who’s down in the West Wing, which, of course, you would know nothing about, or are you covering what impacts Americans.”

