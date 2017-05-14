CBS Shows Canceled Or Renewed: ‘NCIS’ Season 15, ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Season 9, ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Season 4

It is the time of the year when most of the television shows, which premiered in the fall of 2016, are barreling toward their season finales or series finales. Today, a majority of television shows rarely run for multiple seasons because of increasing competition, plummeting ratings, and drop in television viewership due to streaming platforms. In such times, it is heartening to see shows like Big Bang Theory and NCIS continue to return year after year thanks to high ratings and loyal fan base.

CBS recently canceled and renewed a slew of shows, and here is the status of NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: New Orleans.

NCIS Season 15

CBS has renewed NCIS for Season 15. The series, which debuted in 2003, continues to top Wednesday night ratings in the key 18-49 demo despite losing two of its biggest attractions Micheal Weatherly ( Anthony DiNozzo) and Cote de Pablo (Ziva David). The penultimate episode of Season 14 fetched NCIS a rating of 1.4 in the key demo, with 13.04 million viewers tuning in to watch the episode.

NCIS Season 14 Episode 23, “Something Blue,” saw Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) finding out that Delilah Fielding (Margo Harshman) was pregnant with their first child. In the episode, the two also had an impromptu wedding in front of their colleagues. But, it looks like the couple will have to wait for their honeymoon, as McGee is heading to Paraguay in the final episode, titled “Rendezvous.”

The final episode of the season, which airs on Tuesday, May 16, will see Gibbs (Mark Harmon), McGee and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) traveling to a remote area in Paraguay to find the whereabouts of a Navy Seal who disappeared during an unsanctioned trip, according to the official synopsis.

NCIS Season 15 is expected to premiere sometime this September.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 9

CBS has renewed NCIS: Los Angeles for Season 9. NCIS‘ first spin-off series, which premiered on September 22, 2009, follows a lighthearted approach to solving cases, and it has built for itself a solid fan base. The series’ ratings, however, continue to slide, but it still is a giver for CBS. The penultimate episode of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 8 raked in a rating of 1 percent in the key demo, and 9.06 million viewers switched on their television sets to watch it.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 8’s penultimate ended on a tragic note. Sam’s (LL Cool J) wife, Michelle (Aunjanue Ellis), was kidnapped in the episode, and the kidnappers demanded the prison release of Tahir (Anslem Richardson). He was released, but Sam and his NCIS: LA colleagues were unable to save Michelle. The episode ended with Sam holding his wife’s dead body.

The final episode of the season, which airs on Sunday, May 14, will see Sam in revenge mode. He is set to go rogue and doing whatever it takes to find the kidnappers and Tahir and return the favor. Also in the episode, titled “Unleashed,” Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) and Kensi (Daniela Ruah) are finally getting engaged, and according to spoiler reports, there is a surprising twist to their proposal scene.

Following the kidnapping of Sam’s wife, Michelle Hanna, Sam goes rogue from the NCIS team and attempts to stop his arch nemesis Tahir Khaled from ever targeting his family again.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 9 is expected to premiere sometime this September. Executive producer R. Scott Gemmill has hinted that the new season would be something of a reset.

NCIS: New Orleans Season 4

CBS has renewed NCIS: New Orleans for Season 4. The baby of the NCIS franchise made its debut on September 23, 2014. It airs on Tuesdays after NCIS. NCIS: New Orleans’ ratings have continued to drop, and it has failed to bring back its freshman season’s viewers.

The first season’s premiere episode averaged a 2.5 rating in the key demo, and 17.22 million viewers tuned in to watch it. The penultimate episode of NCIS: New Orleans Season 3, on the other hand, garnered a 1.0 rating in the key demo, and 9.02 million viewers watched it.

NCIS: New Orleans Season 3’s penultimate episode saw Dwayne Pride (Scott Bakula) escaping his death but failing to save the Congresswomen Michelle Angelou, who was killed by the Mayor (Steven Weber).

“Poetic Justice,” the show’s season finale that airs on Tuesday, May 16, will see NCIS: New Orleans team calling in FBI assistant director Isler (Derek Webster) to stop the diabolical Mayor, according to the episode synopsis.

Unable to trust anyone in New Orleans, the NCIS team calls in FBI Assistant Director Isler to help expose and stop the sinister scheme Mayor Hamilton has planned for the residents of Clearwater.

NCIS: New Orleans Season 4 is expected to premiere following NCIS Season 15 premiere in the fall.

