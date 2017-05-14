Latest Updates On Netflix’s ‘Jessica Jones’ And ‘Luke Cage’ Season 2

Before Season 2 of Luke Cage and Jessica Jones return to Netflix, fans get to see the Marvel heroes in the upcoming series The Defenders.

Jessica Jones Season 2 is currently being filmed in New York and will likely premiere in 2018 after The Punisher, which may arrive six months after The Defenders. Showrunner Melissa Rosenberg revealed last year that all episodes of the second season will be directed by women.

Rosenberg also spoke to Deadline about what fans can expect from Season 2.

“I think one of the things I would be able to do now, that’s harder to do in the first season, is to really expand on the ensemble… I would hope to further expand on the ensemble, and on Jessica’s world. She ends in a very different place than she started off. She’s still going to be Jessica Jones — that is not going to change. She will continue to drink and make mistakes, and accidentally drop people onto train tracks, but something has changed for her by the end of this season, and I’d just love to explore that in the second season.”

The interview was back in 2015; therefore, the direction of the show may have changed since then. Furthermore, it is not clear whether the plot of The Defenders will influence the storyline for Jessica Jones.

In a now deleted interview with Digital Spy, Krysten Ritter talked about filming The Defenders and Jessica Jones.

“They’ll be back-to-back”, Ritter stated, referring to filming Jessica Jones Season 2 after The Defenders. “I don’t know if they’ll overlap a little bit…It’s about to be a serious undertaking. I’m starting my physical training – lots of weight training and boxing.”

She continued: “I’m excited to see what happens next for Jessica, and the end of season one left a lot of doors open and questions unanswered… Kilgrave was her reason for getting up every morning. Saving people gave her purpose. I wonder how emotionally taxed she’s going to be now.”

As for the cast, Carrie-Anne Moss who portrays Jeri Hogarth and Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple will likely continue their cross-over roles in the Marvel universe and appear in the upcoming season. David Tennant will not be returning as Kilgrave and a new villain is yet to be cast.

Season 2 of Luke Cage will mark the return of villain Shades Alvarez. Luke Cage is the biggest series in Netflix Marvel universe, so it comes as no surprise that it was quickly renewed. Most critics also consider the series the best of the Netflix Marvel originals along with the first season of Daredevil.

Three kickass women at the @peabodyawards panel about #JessicaJones. ???????? #Peabody75 A post shared by Jessica Jones (@marvelsjessicajones) on May 18, 2016 at 5:59pm PDT

Theo Rossi, who plays Shades, revealed that he will appear in Season 2 when speaking to Parade Magazine.

“Luke Cage is going down, [we’re in] season two. We’re pretty excited, it’ll be nice to get back into the swing.”

Shades initially appeared to be one of Diamodback’s minion, but quickly proved to be manipulative by orchestrating Cottonmouth death and forming an alliance with Mariah Dillard, who will also likely return for the second season. Diamondback was also teased to return in the next season with some superpowers of his own. There may also be a Danny Rand and Luke crossover if Iron Fist is renewed for a second season.

"You speak to me as if you're not in the presence of death." -Diamondback #LukeCage #Netflix #Marvel #Diamondback A post shared by Luke Cage (@marvelslukecage) on Oct 12, 2016 at 11:29am PDT

Jessica Jones and Luke Cage get married and have a child in the American comic books. Cage is currently dating Claire Temple; however, Netflix may bring the comic books to life in future seasons.

The Defenders arrives to Netflix on August 18th.

