Chris Brown may be busy with his national U.S. tour, “The Party Tour,” as well as gearing up for the release of his long-awaited documentary, Welcome to My Life, but it doesn’t appear that Breezy’s increasingly busy schedule has kept the “Privacy” singer out of the recording studio.

Just weeks after announcing his plans to release a 40-track, double album for his upcoming eighth studio release, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, Chris Brown has teamed up with rapper Nas to debut an emotional, politically-charged track titled “Die Young” to honor fallen Queens rapper, Chinx, who died at the age of 31 as a result of a gunshot wound in May 2015.

In “Die Young,” Brown and Nas aim to salute those who have died as a result of unnecessary violence while targeting issues such as police brutality and racism with lyrics, “One man shouldn’t hate on another man / Judge no one ’cause of the color skin / Let’s stop killing each other, it’s genocide,” Vibe reports.

Similarly, Nas offers his insight into the impact that violence has had on the community around him, rapping, “In the projects it’s made, so we don’t progress / Experimental test, watch us kill each other / Film another homicide, they tape it, nobody make it / See, he goin’ to kill the same lab rat he was raised with / Such and such, so and so, brother / They got right on top of each other.”

“Die Young,” which debuted on March 12, is currently not set to appear on Chris Brown’s impending Heartbreak on a Full Moon album, but rumors suggest that the track may appear on Nas’ upcoming studio release, which is reportedly set to debut sometime this year.

While “Die Young” wasn’t included on the set list for Breezy’s upcoming album, the “Party” singer did previously give fans a sneak peek of the tracks that have made the final cut onto his double album, including highly anticipated songs such as “Lost and Found,” “Reddi Whip,” and “Bite My Tongue.”

Chris Brown unveiled the news on May 1st via his personal Twitter account, captioning a photo of a handwritten, 40-track set list with the message, “Sneak Peek: Double album #heartbreakonafullmoon.”

While a firm release date for Heartbreak on a Full Moon hasn’t been announced, Breezy did take to Instagram last month to reveal that his eighth studio album, as well as his highly anticipated documentary, Welcome to My Life, would debut in July 2017.

If this isn't dedication…… #HEARTBREAKONAFULLMOON ALBUM JUNE 2017 !!! ???????? #WELCOMETOMYLIFE MOVIE ???? DOCUMENTARY JUNE 2017 A post shared by ???????????? (@chrisbrownofficial) on Apr 18, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

With both projects set to debut in the same month, it’s possible that Chris Brown could surprise fans with the release of his album as well as his documentary on the same day; currently, Welcome to My Life is set to premiere on June 8th in select theaters for a one-night event, prompting speculation suggesting that Heartbreak on a Full Moon may hit iTunes as well as streaming platforms later that same day.

In order to further fuel the attention surrounding Brown’s highly controversial documentary, the singer took to Twitter on May 13 to announce that the trailer for Welcome to My Life would begin appearing in “thousands of theatres” around the country.

Starting today, the trailer for my documentary #WelcomeToMyLife is playing in thousands of theatres nationwide! https://t.co/jlwy2QOecM pic.twitter.com/Ej7pRV8JSR — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) May 13, 2017

While Chris Brown has kept mum about the attention surrounding his documentary, which aims to give fans an inside look into his passion for creating music, the nature of his headline-making relationships, as well as the impact that his 2009 assault on then-girlfriend Rihanna has had on his public image, the “Grass Ain’t Greener” singer has expressed his eagerness to release the project since it was first announced in April 2016.

During an interview with Women’s Wear Daily, Chris Brown revealed that his goal in releasing the film is to “transcend” feelings of love and acceptance to his fans, as well as showing people that while “they make break you down, [it] doesn’t mean you have to stop.”

Breezy also briefly touched on the subject of his controversial decision to discuss his assault on Rihanna in the film, telling the publication that he’s solely focused on moving forward from that period in his life.

“I think the Rihanna situation happened 10 years ago so you guys are stuck in the past,” Chris Brown explained. “I can easily call Flash from Justice League and he probably can take y’all back through time and you can figure that out. For me, I’m only about moving forward.”

What do you think of Chris Brown and Nas’ new song, “Die Young”?

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]