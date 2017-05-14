The 10.5-inch iPad Pro 2 Might Be Unveiled As Early As June 2017

The iPad Pro 2 is one of Apple’s most highly-anticipated mobile devices. Despite the slate being on the rumor mill for months, the Cupertino-based tech giant has been very careful in preventing the release of any official information about the device. Based on a recent report from one of the most accurate Apple analysts in the tech industry, however, it appears that the powerhouse tablets could see a release date sooner than what everyone expects.

The release date of the iPad Pro 2 has always been an enigma, with rumor after rumor being proven wrong by Apple. For a while, speculations were high that the iPad Pro 2 would be unveiled around March 2017, according to a TechRadar report. A tablet was indeed released on that date, though it was not the iPad Pro 2. Instead, it was the entry-level iPad, a low-cost updated version of the original iPad Air.

After the March 2017 rumors were proven false, speculations then emerged stating that the iPad Pro 2 would see an April 2017 release date instead. The month passed, however, and the iPad Pro 2 was still nowhere to be found. Speculations then emerged stating that a quiet May launch was possible, but at this point, it appears that the month will end without the iPad Pro 2 being launched as well.

Some light was shed on the release date of the iPad Pro 2 recently, however, as notable KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently reported that the powerhouse tablet’s 10.5-inch variant, which is speculated to feature the bulk of the device’s upgrades, would be released in June 2017, right in time for Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference. WWDC 2017 is currently scheduled for June 5-9, 2017, and considering Kuo’s reputation as one of the most accurate Apple analysts in the industry, there is a good chance that the iPad Pro 2 would indeed be unveiled within the next few weeks.

Kuo’s prediction is not just random speculation either, as the analyst stated that the current quarter is likely to see a production ramp-up in Apple’s manufacturing, according to a MacRumors report. Considering the timeline of the boost in production, Kuo stated that there is a 70 percent chance that the iPad Pro 2 would indeed be released on WWDC 2017.

“The newly designed 10.5″ iPad Pro will have a similar form factor to the 9.7″ model, but will feature a larger display thanks to narrow bezels. The new design should improve the user experience and help gain traction in the corporate/ commercial sectors. We forecast 10.5″ iPad shipments of 5.0-6.0mn units in 2017F, accounting for 15 percent of total 2017F iPad shipments.”

Three variants of the iPad Pro 2 are expected to be released by Apple sometime this year, comprised of a 9.7-inch model, a 12.9-inch variant and a new 10.5-inch version. Among the three devices, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro 2 is rumored to feature the most improvements in terms of design. While unconfirmed, rumors currently suggest that the 10.5-inch iPad Pro 2 would feature a revolutionary edge-to-edge display and an embedded fingerprint sensor. Apart from this, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro 2 is speculated to feature an improved camera module and water resistance capabilities. Stereo speakers, as well as a design absent of a headphone jack, are also expected to be featured in the 10.5-inch slate.

Specs-wise, the iPad Pro 2 series is rumored to be equipped with an A10X processor paired with 4GB of RAM. An improved battery is also expected to be fitted on the upcoming enterprise-grade tablet. Of course, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro 2’s accessories, the Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard, are speculated to debut a number of improvements as well.

Pricing for the iPad Pro 2 series remains unknown as of date, though speculations are high that the 10.5-inch variant would be priced at a premium over the 9.7-inch version of the powerful tablet. If Kuo’s predictions prove accurate, it would not be long before the mobile industry could lay its eyes on Apple’s best tablets yet.

