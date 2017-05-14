LG G6: How It Stacks Up To The Samsung Galaxy S8

The LG G6 and the Samsung Galaxy S8 has more in common than you think. Though the Samsung Galaxy S8 is obviously more attractive, the LG G6 comes packed with features. You might find this flagship phone a viable contender. Both phones are being compared when it comes to their features, user capabilities, size, and dimensions. If you choose to go with the LG G6 or the Samsung Galaxy S8, know that you can do whatever you want with them on Netflix.

The Galaxy S8 is obviously shinier and more attractive. The LG G6 is more attractive. It’s good for users who don’t care about having the hottest looking phone. The design of the Galaxy S8 makes it feel better to hold, but the LG G6 is slimmer and more refined. It feels a like more substantial in the hand, and the fingerprint sensor is better than the one on the Galaxy S8, reports Android Authority. However, the lack of an edge curve on the G6 makes it easier to grip and hold onto.

The LG G6 is powered by the Snapdragon 821 processor with 4GB of RAM and Adreno 530 GPU. The Galaxy S8 is powered by the Snapdragon 835 chipsets as part of its manufacturing agreements with Qualcomm. The Galaxy S8 has a 3,000 mAh battery while the G6 only has a 3,300 mAh battery.

This means that the LG G6 averages about 18 to 20 hours of use, with around 5 to 7 hours of screen time. The Galaxy S8 can last a full day of usage, with about an average of 4 to 6 hours of screen time.

The Galaxy S8 has one 12 MP rear camera, f/1.7 aperture, phase detection autofocus, and f/1.4µm pixel size for better low light photos. The LG G6 has two 13 MP cameras, one with f/1.8 aperture, 3-axis stabilization, phase detection autofocus, and h f/2.4 aperture and a super-wide 125° field of view. It all depends on how you often you plan to use your camera phone and what you use it for.

The LG G6 produces more lifelike images while the Galaxy S8’s camera produces vibrant colors and details. The G6 provides an experience on the Android system while the Galaxy S8 has more of a personalized Samsung experience. You may find that the LG G6 gets old fast, even with its features.

The Galaxy S8’s “new phone smell and feeling” doesn’t wear off as quickly. You’ll continue to get excited by this phone and its features. However, you may like the dual camera feature of the LG G6 and its other key features. It’s what makes it stands out from the Galaxy S8.

There’s also a difference in the costs. The LG G6 retails for $799 while the Galaxy S8 starts at $720, reports The Verge. The G6 is available on the following networks: AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Verizon, Best Buy, and B&H. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S8 is only available with AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint.

No matter what you choose, both phones bring an incredible Netflix experience. According to Forbes, Netflix added HDR streaming to support both Samsung’s new phones and the LG G6. However, Netflix claims that it hasn’t launched streaming on the Galaxy S8 and that it was “looking into why the HDR badging is showing up for some S8 users.” If you want a better Netflix experience on your phone, then you may want to consider getting the G6 instead.

The Galaxy S8 and the LG G6 are fierce competitors. Both phones come with its share of pros and cons. The Galaxy S8 is perfect for those who want something slick and sexy. It’s perfect for those who like to use name brand products. The LG G6 is preferable for those who want a different user experience and are tired of the same phones on the market.

Let us know your thoughts. Do you prefer the Samsung Galaxy S8 or the LG G6? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]