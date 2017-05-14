‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Spoilers: Did HBO Just Hint That A Fan Favorite Character Is Coming Back To Life?

Hodor’s untimely death was one of the biggest – and emotionally devastating – surprises in Season 6. With Game of Thrones set to return in a few months, is there a chance that Hodor will return in Season 7?

According to Express, fans are starting to speculate that Hodor (Kristian Nairn) was turned into a White Walker after being overrun by the undead. Although we still don’t know what will unfold in the upcoming season, Nairn has officially weighed in on the rumors and says he would love to return, even if that means being on the evil side of the war.

“As a fan, I’m not sure I would love that,” Nairn admitted. “But as an actor, I would absolutely love that, and it would be so much fun to play that.”

That said, Nairn hopes the show doesn’t take that direction and bring Hodor back from the dead. After all, Hodor’s death marked a definitive end to the character’s storyline and wrapped things up nicely. Bringing him back might just muddle things up too much and take away from what happened in Season 6.

“But I kind of think it’s nice the way it’s left. There have been enough rebirth moments in Game of Thrones,” Nairn added. “I’m just going to say no, but I might be lying. I can’t give anything away. I have let things slip before by accident, and I’ve learnt the hard way.”

There’s also, of course, the possibility that Hodor didn’t actually die. Mashable is reporting that Nairn joked that Hodor might not be dead after all. Instead, the actor offered a scenario in which Hodor survived the assault and is now roaming the woods “eating berries like a grizzly bear!”

What’s interesting is that we didn’t actually see Hodor die in Season 6 of Game of Thrones. Even though the death was strongly implied, there is a small chance that Hodor survived the ordeal. Unfortunately, Nairn wouldn’t reveal what happened to his character or whether or not he’ll have a cameo next season.

“The interesting thing is it’s kinda left open. You don’t actually see him [die]. It’s implied. So who knows? He may come back as a White Walker, maybe he got away.”

According to iTech Post, Nairn was featured in the new promo for Season 7, further fueling the rumors that we haven’t seen the last of Hodor. After all, why would HBO fly Nairn in for a promo shoot if he wasn’t involved in the new season?

Hodor’s inclusion in the new promo is confusing because the show led everyone to believe he died last season. This wouldn’t be the first time a character has come back from the dead, however, and there’s also a possibility he will be featured in a flashback. Whatever the case, HBO certainly has fans guessing about Hodor’s future in the series.

Meanwhile, Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays Missandei on Game of Thrones, also hinted that Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) might be headed for an alliance next season. The actress sounded genuinely excited for the upcoming season and assured fans that certain characters will be coming together like never before. The comments have sparked numerous theories about Jon and Daenerys forming an alliance to fight the White Walkers, though nothing official has been confirmed.

If Hodor does come back as a White Walker, perhaps Jon and Daenerys will find themselves fighting him in the war to come. Either way, winter has definitely arrived and the battle for Westeros is only going to get worse.

Season 7 of Game of Thrones is scheduled to premiere on HBO in July.

[Featured Image by HBO]