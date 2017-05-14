‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Abby Gets A New Love Interest? Billy Exposes Cane’s Secret?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week promise more intrigue, family drama, and possible new romances as the folks at Brash & Sassy head to Hollywood.

Spoilers for the next few episodes of The Young and the Restless suggest that the Billy-Phyllis-Victoria love triangle is about to implode, Cane’s (Daniel Goddard) scheming could backfire, and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will have to deal with deep-seated traumas.

Here’s what’s happening on The Young and the Restless this week.

Monday, May 15

The Brash & Sassy staff pack their bags and head for Hollywood, where they will be launching their Los Angeles campaign. The Young and the Restless spoilers for the Monday episode say that Lily (Christel Khalil), the face of the campaign, will be excited to find herself the center of attention.

Meanwhile, as Lily, Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood), Cane, and Juliet (Laur Allen) do their work, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will be more than pleased to be spending time with Billy (Jason Thompson). While she’s super excited to be launching her business, she’s also giddy over the possibility of her and Billy rekindling their romance while they’re in LA. She now thinks that all they need to finally get their relationship to work is a change of scenery. Victoria confesses that she misses Billy, hoping to get Billy to say the same. But this is a love triangle, after all, and spoilers indicate that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) will soon be in LA to mess up Vicky’s plans.

Tuesday, May 16

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday show that Ashley will run into Dina (Marla Adams), her absentee mom. Dina is back in town to close a deal with Devon (Bryton James) and Neil (Kristoff St. John), and to make sure that these younger people won’t run her company into the ground.

But Dina will be sticking around for other reasons. She hasn’t informed her children that she’s coming to Genoa City and Ashley will be shocked to find her mother inside the Abbott mansion. According to The Young and the Restless spoilers from SoapHub, Dina will insist that she has every right to be there as she was once married to the man who owns it.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week May 15-19. Ashley has a tense reunion with her mother, Dina. https://t.co/V9pYMbYzTw #YR pic.twitter.com/vaM7rxPXdP — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) May 14, 2017

The Young and the Restless spoilers from SheKnows Soaps suggest that Dina is intent on reconnecting with Ashley. However, this may be a long shot, given that her mother’s abandonment has brought Ashley so much sadness and a sense of worthlessness. Spoilers suggest that she’s not likely to let her mother back into her life so easily, and she’ll be warning Abby (Melissa Ordway) to stay away from Dina as well.

Meanwhile, spoilers for Tuesday indicate that Phyllis will decide to pay Billy a surprise visit. Back at their offices, Ashley will sense that Phyllis is worried about Billy being in LA with his ex. She will taunt Phyllis about her obsession with Billy and her insecurities about Vicky, prompting Phyllis to get on a plane.

Wednesday, May 17

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday say that Cane will be doing “what suits him best.” This may refer to his sinister schemes against Billy, which already has fans wondering if he’s due for a comeuppance.

Today, Cane finds a new confidant in Jack. What will they do to Billy? #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on May 4, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

It’s been a while since his Tokyo one night stand, and Lily is bound to learn about his betrayal one of these days. Cane, who has been trying all sorts of sleazy schemes to get Billy fired, could have the tables turned on him and be exposed by Billy. This would be an interesting turn of events that will finally set off the long awaited Ashby family drama. Billy could overhear Cane and Juliet talking about Tokyo and decide to blackmail Cane.

Also on Wednesday, Devon and Neil will close the deal with Madame Mergeron. Meanwhile, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) will meet Julie Chen, her idol.

I have the FIRST LOOK at my appearance on @YandR_CBS! Hilary Curtis and I meet in LA May 17th. Don’t miss it! @MishaelMorgan1 pic.twitter.com/KM4AQxTp6c — Julie Chen (@JulieChen) May 3, 2017

Thursday, May 18

Spoilers for Thursday say that Abby will meet a good-looking stranger. This could be the new character Zack, a “confident entrepreneur” who will be played by Allegiant actor Ryan Ashton. It’s currently unclear how long Zack will be in Genoa City, but fans theorize that he could stick around long enough to catch the eye of one of the single ladies on The Young and the Restless.

Could Zack be Abby’s new love interest? The character sure seems in need of a romantic pairing. It’s been too long since she split up with Stitch (Sean Carrigan) and the sexual tension between her and Scott (Daniel Hall) seems to be misplaced.

Will Abby and Zack be the next big The Young and the Restless couple? Or are the writers setting up yet another love triangle?

Friday, May 19

The Young and the Restless will cap off the week with Billy going on the defensive, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) thinking about confiding in Jack (Peter Bergman), and Nick (Joshua Morrow) rethinking his relationship with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan).

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

Los Angeles just got a lot more Young and Restless. Tune in Monday, May 15 to catch these special episodes! #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on May 10, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]