WATCH: Trump Russia Mob Ties Exposed In Shocking New Documentary — Dutch TV Goes Where U.S. Networks Have Not

A televison documentary that aired last week in the Netherlands exposes in shocking detail the financial and business ties between Donald Trump and Russian organized crime and business interests. The question now remains, with the documentary The Dubious Friends of Donald Trump remaining unseen by American television audiences, will United States media follow up on the reporting detailed by the Dutch investigative team from the TV news program Zembla.

Both parts of the two-part documentary, detailing Trump’s Russia ties in a New York real estate project known as the Trump SoHo — a hotel and condominium complex — can be viewed in their entirety and in English, below on this page. The Dutch Public Broadcasting investigative documentary series Zembla has a long history producing exposés of government corruption.

The Dutch connection to the Trump Russia ties that apparently prompted Zembla to produce the investigative documentary comes in a Dutch company that was apparently used as the pawn of a money-laundering scheme used by the real estate firm, Bayrock, which was apartner with Trump in the Soho luxury hotel and condo project. Trump had an 18 percent stake in the development.

The Bayrock firm was created by Felix Sater, a Russian born businessman who was once, while working as a stockbroker on Wall Street, convicted of stabbing another broker in the face with broken glass.

“A ZEMBLA investigation suggests that Bayrock siphoned off $1.5 million dollars by setting up a corporate structure in the Netherlands in 2007. In New York, Bayrock also stands accused of large-scale tax fraud,” according to a Zembla online summary of the documentary. “This incriminating information could place Donald Trump in an extremely difficult position, claims attorney F. Oberlander, who is prosecuting Bayrock on behalf of the State of New York: ‘The maximum jail term would be 30 years. So you’re in really serious trouble.'”

Watch the entire Zembla documentary, The Dubious Friends of Donald Trump, by clicking on the video below.

The documentary’s reporting also connects close Trump associate and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani to the alleged money laundering scheme. The “corporate structure in the Netherlands” was created by Sater and Bayrock on the legal advice of the New York law firm Bracewell & Giuliani, in which Giuliani is a founding partner.

The second part of the investigative film exposes Trump’s relationship with Russian oligarch Lev Leviev, a close friend of Russian leader Vladimir Putin — and who sold the former New York Times building in Manhattan’s Times Square to Trump’s son-in law Jared Kushner, who is now one of Trump’s closest White House advisers.

The Inquisitr has previously reported on Trump’s relationships with both Sater and Leviev, and other Russian oligarchs, in a report that may be accessed at this link. Also, see the box at the bottom of this page for more Inquisitr coverage of the Trump Russia scandal.

“The exposed financial trail raises questions about whether Trump fired FBI director James Comey because the FBI investigation of his campaign’s collusion with Russia was encroaching into Trump’s world of dark money and dubious business partners,” wrote AlterNet reporter Steve Rosenfeld in his summary of the Dutch documentary on Friday.

Rosenfeld also raised the question of why United States news organizations have appeared reluctant to follow the money trail.

“Why did 60 Minutes pass on the Bayrock story in 2016? Why did ABC News’ Brian Ross pass on the Trump Soho story in 2015? Why has no major network done any kind of documentary on what the Dutch just did?” Rosenfeld quotes journalist James Henry as wondering. Henry’s investigative findings form a significant part of The Dubious Friends of Donald Trump.

