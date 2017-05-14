Kelly Clarkson Chooses Between ‘The Voice’ And ‘American Idol’

Kelly Clarkson is “finally not knocked up” to join The Voice as a coach for its upcoming Season 14. Amid ongoing rumors about the first-ever American Idol winner joining the ABC revival as a judge this coming season, Clarkson has apparently chosen another network and another show.

While it’s unclear whether or not Kelly Clarkson is still in talks to join American Idol as a judge for its upcoming season in 2018, the inaugural American Idol champ is seemingly no longer keen to join the revamped ABC show, unless, of course, Clarkson can handle coaching on The Voice and judging on American Idol at the same time.

NBC – the home of The Voice – broke the news on Thursday, announcing that Kelly Clarkson has joined original coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton for the show’s upcoming 14th season.

Kelly Clarkson confirmed the news in a press release, expressing how much she’s “excited” about joining The Voice. The American Idol Season 1 winner, who wrote that she “can’t wait” to turn her chair and help up-and-coming artists to “break into the industry,” hinted that Shelton shouldn’t consider her easy prey, according to Billboard.

“Watch out Shelton, I’m comin’ to win!!”

Within hours after the announcement, Shelton teased via a Facebook Live broadcast that Kelly Clarkson has joined The Voice, and described the American Idol champ as “a very near and dear friend of mine” and “somebody that I consider to be family.”

But Shelton isn’t joking when he says that Kelly Clarkson is like family, as the American Idol alum is wife to Brandon Blackstock, who happens to be Shelton’s manager, according to Rolling Stone.

Kelly Clarkson responded to Shelton’s Facebook Live message in a humorous manner. The inaugural American Idol winner said she’s “finally not knocked up and I can join your show!”

The news of Kelly Clarkson joining The Voice has shattered the hopes of ABC, which recently won the rights to the American Idol reboot and was reportedly in talks to get Clarkson onboard to serve as one of the judges.

Many American Idol fans considered Kelly Clarkson joining the ABC singing competition show a done deal, but Clarkson did the unthinkable by instead joining The Voice‘s Season 14, which is set to air around the same time that American Idol returns to the U.S. airways next spring, making it practically impossible for Clarkson to do both shows simultaneously.

Kelly Clarkson should probably seek advice about multitasking from Ryan Seacrest, whom ABC reportedly considers its top choice to reprise his role as American Idol‘s host, despite Seacrest already busy co-hosting Live! with Kelly Ripa and starting to work on his recently inked new radio deal.

While the current The Voice Season 12 is set to wrap later this month, preparations for the next Season 13 are in full swing. Less than 24 hours before NBC’s announcement about Kelly Clarkson joining Season 14, the network announced another American Idol alum, Jennifer Hudson, joining Season 13 to coach alongside Levine, Shelton, and second-time coach Miley Cyrus.

While the fourth coach for The Voice Season 14 has yet to be announced, this won’t be Kelly Clarkson’s first interaction with The Voice, as the American Idol alum has previously served as an adviser on the show’s Season 2 in 2012 and performed during last year’s finale.

Kelly Clarkson is not only keeping herself busy with TV projects such as The Voice – and also possibly American Idol – as the singer is actively working on her seventh album, which is reportedly influenced by R&B music.

The current The Voice Season 12 stars coaches lineup Shelton, Levine, Alicia Keys, and Gwen Stefani, and airs Mondays and Tuesdays.

