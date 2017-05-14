Bill Maher Claims Donald Trump Has Turned The Presidency Into A Reality TV Show

Just off the heels of his lewd Donald-Ivanka Trump incest joke, Bill Maher took a moment in the middle of his Real Time monologue to share his thoughts on the Trump administration’s decision to fire James Comey.

The host blasted Donald Trump over the manner in which FBI Director James Comey was fired and likened it to a scene from Trump’s reality television show, The Apprentice. Maher also accused the President of turning the office into a reality TV show, according to the Huffington Post.

“The acting Attorney General? Fired. National Security Adviser? You’re fired. FBI Director? You’re fired… ‘Welcome to ‘Apprentice, Nuclear Edition.'”

Bill Maher was already under major scrutiny for the lewd incest jokes he made about Ivanka Trump and her father, President Donald Trump. On his HBO show, Real Time with Bill Maher, the political commentator prodded at Trump’s close relationship with his daughter Ivanka Trump, according to the Daily Mail.

The 61-year-old political commentator sat with New York Magazine reporter, Gabriel Sherman, and joked about first daughter’s efforts to “humanize” her father, President Donald Trump.

“What do you make of Ivanka and her efforts to sort of humanize her father? We see all this misogyny at Fox News, we see it in Donald Trump himself. A lot of us thought, Ivanka is gonna be our saving grace.”

Bill Maher joked about the Trump administration, then took it a step further and mimicked Ivanka performing a sex act on her father.

Bill Maher said President Clinton is at fault for the events that led to James Comey’s firing.

Maher said on HBO that much of the controversy raised by Comey during the last months of his tenure can be traced to Clinton visiting then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch in Phoenix.

“Comey had to say what he did [in July 2016 about Hillary Clinton’s email investigation] because the attorney general had to recuse herself because [Bill Clinton] walked on her plane… Bill once again [expletive]’ed-up his wife’s life.”

Maher said that if President Clinton hadn’t boarded Lynch’s plane on the Sky Harbor Airport tarmac for several minutes without a third party, Lynch would have held the harshly criticized press conference instead of Comey.

Just last week, Stephen Colbert faced major backlash following Monday night’s airing of The Late Show. During his opening monologue, the comedian made explicit jokes about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin engaging in oral sex, according to The Hill.

Ajit Pai, Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, assured the public that the FCC would “take the appropriate action” following a comprehensive investigation of Colbert’s remarks. Pai revealed on the Fox Business Network that if the agency receives complaints, it “will take a look at the facts that are alleged and apply the law.”

“We are going to take the facts that we find and we are going to apply the law as it’s been set out by the Supreme Court and other courts and we’ll take the appropriate action.”

The Trump-Putin sex joke was in response to Colbert’s CBS colleague John Dickerson’s Face the Nation interview with President Trump, according to Fox Business. The interview was cut short after he repeatedly pressed President Trump on his wiretapping claims. Colbert noted, “Now, if you saw my monologue Monday, you know that I was a little upset at Donald Trump for insulting a friend of mine.”

The FCC is investigating Stephen Colbert's Joke about President Trump https://t.co/ySa5TAblHK — TIME (@TIME) May 5, 2017

The network blurred Colbert’s mouth and the controversial terms were bleeped during airing, “The only thing [Trump’s] mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c*** holster.” The FCC’s response will depend on whether Colbert’s remarks are considered “obscene,” according to The Hill. If so, the broadcaster would be penalized.

[Featured Image by Michael Kovac/Getty Images]