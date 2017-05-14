‘Clash Of Clans’ Update: May 2017 Download Not Happening Yet, ‘Clash Of Clans’ Sneak Peek Leak Not Confirmed

The Clash of Clans update for May 2017 may still be a few days off. The download won’t take place on Monday (May 15), despite rumors of a Clash of Clans sneak peek getting leaked on social media. An update to a primary thread in the Supercell forums confirms that users won’t find out how the “Broken Boats” work on Monday. It’s a rare piece of specific information getting provided by the forum moderators, but it will at least allow users to not expect the game go to through major changes early in the week.

There has been a constant barrage of rumors about this upcoming May 2017 Clash of Clans update, with a primary focus placed on a mysterious boat that has appeared on the village shores for every user. It’s an interesting addition to the current villages, giving a strong hint that the game is about to be expanded in a very large fashion. That expectation was furthered when Supercell began releasing a series of videos depicting some of the characters within the game taking a long boat trip. Where will that ship take Hog Rider and his friends?

It appears that there are going to be at least five videos released before the official May Clash of Clans update finally gets revealed. These videos could be seen as a possible sneak peek for some gamers, as the final video may give some heavy hints about what the update is going to fully entail. Until that fifth video is revealed, though, many users will continue taking part in debates about what the upcoming Clash of Clans download could or should provide when it comes down to game improvements.

No, who parked this wrecked boat here, I’ll tow it ????????????,,,, @ClashofClans pic.twitter.com/StZfaetaFB — Dhruv Bhatia (@DhruvBhatia18) May 5, 2017

Another strong COC rumor that many people in the forum believe is that the download will take place before May 23. This means that there are then a limited number of days when the patch could be added to the game. If it is assumed that it won’t be done on a weekend and that Friday’s are also ruled out, that would leave just May 16, 17, 18, and 22 as possible options for the download. That’s taking a lot for granted, though, as the previous Clash of Clans rumors have denoted everything from the update happening already to it getting delayed until December 2017.

As seen on social media and the Twitter posts shared in this article, users are still very excited about what the May 2017 Clash of Clans update will do for the game. While there certainly are some gamers who don’t like the hype that has been associated with the boats suddenly appearing on their villages, social media is still getting inundated with posts showing how keenly interested many people are about the next download. It has led to quite a few fan-generated images and videos, many of which have fooled other gamers into believing they are Clash of Clans sneak peeks.

The lack of concrete information about what Supercell will be unveiling next has definitely created more buzz than when the Clan Wars update came down. There are rumors about a second village, a way to battle other users one-on-one in a stadium-like environment, methods to earn more loot (elixir and gold), and even a night mode that might cater to gamers who like to play later in the day. None of it has been confirmed by Supercell employees or forum moderators, but it’s a familiar way to let users fantasize about what future downloads might include.

While the May 2017 Clash of Clans update won’t be taking place on Monday (May 15), it’s still possible that the download could be made available within the next week. At that point, users should expect the game to go offline for a bit as Supercell staff uploads the improvements. That’s when an even more elevated sense of excitement will crisscross social media, as millions of gamers continuously refresh their game screens so that they can be one of the first people to get a look at the newest Clash of Clans downloads.

