Phaedra Parks Disbarred? Former ‘RHOA’ Could Reportedly Lose Her Law License Over False Rape Allegations

Phaedra Parks dropped a huge bombshell during the Season 9 reunion of the Real Housewives of Atlanta — but could her admissions get her disbarred? The reality star’s law career is now under question following her rape and drug lies on the show. How did Parks respond?

According to TMZ, Michael Lissack has officially filed a grievance to get the State Bar of Georgia to remove Parks’ law license. Lissack is most famous for blowing the whistle on his law firm, Smith Barney, in 1994 and has quarreled with other Real Housewives stars in the past. He even claims to have caught Vicki Gunvalson running a cancer scam last year.

Lissack believes Parks’ lies this season should disqualify her from practicing law in the state of Georgia. Parks admitted to spreading the rumors that Kandi Burruss tried to drug Porsha Williams and sleep with her. Although there’s no questioning that Parks lied about the drug and rape attempt, BET reports that she is confident Lissack’s complaint will go away.

“This is a frivolous complaint filed by an attention seeking fan,” a rep of Parks shared. “We fully expect that it will be dismissed.”

There’s no telling what will happen with Parks law career. Even if Lissack is blowing smoke, this drama isn’t going away anytime soon. In fact, Parks shocking admissions during the Season 9 reunion will likely haunt her for years to come. Not to mention the impact it will have on her future with RHOA.

According to Radar Online, Phaedra Parks was fired from the show because she broke a morality clause, and she blames Bravo producers for her actions. Parks has been a part of the show for seven seasons but her latest violation put her in odds with the cast and crew.

“There are lines listed in all cast members’ contracts that they cannot cross,” an insider shared. “Libel is one of them. She’s in breach of contract and the cast basically said, ‘Us or her.'”

While Parks clearly told some outlandish tales this season, the firing came as a complete shock to her former co-stars. Even worse, many of the ladies are unsure how to act on the show and are worried that their actions might lead to further dismissals.

“This has come as a total shock,” the insider revealed. “They are now confused about how to act on the show, but if they are boring they will get FIRED too!”

To complicate things even further, Parks is apparently blaming a producer for her actions. The reality star says that one producer gave her false information, and she even brought up the issue during the reunion. Producers, however, cut the segment because they don’t want their cast members breaking the fourth wall.

“Phaedra tried to blame producers for manipulating the scenario, and it was cut from the reunion show. They’re not allowed to break the ‘fourth wall’ and talk about production. It may not have been entirely Phaedra’s fault, but she has to take the fall,” the insider added.

The producer in question allegedly told Parks about the rape and drug story. Parks, believing the rumor credible, then told a few of her co-stars and the story ballooned from there. The reunion editing also didn’t favor Parks and made it seem like she came up with the rumor all by herself.

Bravo has not released an official statement on the matter. A rep did explain that their production crew had nothing to do with Parks’ lies this season. Parks has not addressed the rumors surrounding her shocking firing or the complaint on her law license.

