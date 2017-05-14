‘The Flash’ Star Keiynan Lonsdale Comes Out: ‘I Like To Take Risks’

Keiynan Lonsdale just joined a growing list of Hollywood celebrities owning their sexual identity by publicly coming out and declaring their sexual orientation. As this latest reveal from The Flash star suggests, the media and, by extension, the public is becoming more accepting of the LGBTQ community. While there is still a long way to go in the fight for equality, film and television personalities like Lonsdale are making it easier for everyday teens and young adults to come out to their families and peers. As The Flash star shares his own personal story, Keiynan widens the door for greater acceptance.

The Flash‘s Own Keiynan Lonsdale Comes Out

Lonsdale is getting as real as he can with a new Instagram posting in which he reveals his sexual orientation, but, as E! News reports, that admission is just one part of a greater statement about The Flash star. In sharing his thoughts, Keiynan shares who he is beyond what Kid Flash fans know about their favorite hero and Lonsdale may prove to be an even greater symbol of hope, as word of his coming out spreads.

“I like to change my hair, I like to take risks with how I dress, I like girls, & I like guys (yes), I like growing, I like learning, I like who I am and I really like who I’m becoming,” Lonsdale writes in the opening of his lengthy Instagram posting.

On The Flash, Keiynan plays Kid Flash, who doubles as Wally West. Outside of the series, Lonsdale knows exactly what it’s like to live that kind of a double life, because, up until recently, he felt compelled to keep his sexual identity secret.

“Spent way too many years hating myself, thinking I was less valuable because I was different… which is just untrue,” reveals The Flash star.

Kid Flash and Wally West Aren’t the Only Secret Identities for Keiynan Lonsdale

As Entertainment Tonight reports, Keiynan has alluded to some very hard times in his life, revealing that his life was saved by his ability to finally accept himself, but adds that the personal victory was short-lived. Recently, Lonsdale again began feeling lost and only embracing himself completely could lead to a new, brighter outlook on life. The Flash star adds that pretending to be someone he’s not just to make other people more comfortable has been devastating to his own sense of self.

Lonsdale says he won’t apologize for falling in love with anyone, male or female.

The Flash actor says living his life in a constant state of feeling embarrassed, insecure, and frightened of having his secret outed has become too exhausting. Keiynan adds that the stories of other celebrities coming out and living a happier and more stress-free life has inspired him to do the same.

“Ya know more & more I see so many young people being their best / truest selves, it’s f—ing inspiring… so what have I been waiting for!? Who knows. Everyone in their own time,” writes The Flash‘s Keiynan Lonsdale. “I hope we can all learn to embrace who we are & not judge people who aren’t exactly the same as us. The truth is we are all family, we’re all one. Just love.”

Keiynan echoes much of what has been revealed by other celebrities, concerning the feeling that their sexual orientations needed to be kept secret. Yet, as other stars have come out as members of the LGBTQ community, they have found wider acceptance and greater opportunities to give back without jeopardizing their careers. For Lonsdale, there’s no telling what the future holds, but one thing is certain. Lonsdale will begin to see a brighter future for his career and his personal life, without the added baggage of having to hide one-half of his identity.

