‘Teen Mom’ Star Ryan Edwards On Drugs Again? His Co-stars Open Up About His ‘Demons’

Is Ryan Edwards on drugs again? Following the Season 6 premiere of Teen Mom OG, fans blasted Edwards on social media for acting like he was high. What did his fellow Teen Mom co-stars have to say about his dark past?

According to The Hollywood Gossip, Edward’s soon-to-be wife, Mackenzie Standifer, shared an interesting photo of Edwards on Instagram that sparked more rumors of drug abuse. The image features Edwards holding a puppy and showing his typical crazy eye look.

As fans will recall, Edwards had a similar appearance last season on Teen Mom OG and things obviously haven’t changed. Although he didn’t have a lot of air time, fans were quick to notice his disheveled appearance during the season premiere and chalked it up to drugs.

“Ryan Edwards is so strung out it’s so hard to watch,” one fan wrote on social media. “Am I the only one that thinks Ryan is constantly high as s**t on Teen Mom,” another added.

So many fans commented on Edwards’ look that Standifer finally hit back. In a heated post on Twitter, the reality star blasted fans for constantly thinking Edwards is using drugs. Standifer defended her fiancé even when fans explained the many reasons why they think Edwards is always high.

“You see a good 10 minutes of our lives on the show,” she said. “I am pretty sure they’ve never shown any footage of sleeping in bed, etc. Please stop making assumptions based off of 20 staged minutes of air time. That’s what no one realizes.”

In addition to Standifer’s comments, OK Magazine reports that his Teen Mom OG co-star Amber Portwood had a few things to say about Edwards’ maturity level this season. Although she admitted that Edwards has matured over the years, she believes he still has a few “demons” lurking in his past. Was she making a veiled reference to drugs?

“I think that Ryan has matured a lot, but I also think he has some demons,” Portwood shared. “I always wanted Ryan to know that he is a part of this and we love him to death.”

Catelynn Lowell echoed Portwood’s sentiments and added that last season was a turning point for Edwards. Edwards experienced an emotional season with his father, which Lowell believes showed just how much he has grown up over the past few years.

“I think over the years, he definitely matured yeah. And like Amber said, seeing him last season really getting emotional for once about his dad and like, being raw and real was an awesome thing, it shows a lot of improvement,” she stated.

A post shared by Christopher Edwards (@rcedwards85) on Oct 23, 2015 at 8:54pm PDT

Portwood and Lowell did not specifically address the drug rumors. Fans can only hope that Edwards is not using drugs again and that Teen Mom is simply not representing him accurately. If he is using again, then his future on the show – and his relationship with Standifer – would definitely be at risk.

Edwards proposed to Standifer last December and the two share a genuinely strong relationship. Edwards and Standifer are planning on tying the knot sometime this year, though they have yet to announce an official wedding date.

Speaking of their wedding, Us Magazine reports that Edwards’ ex, Maci Bookout, recently opened up about the day she found out about the engagement. Bookout revealed that Standifer told her the news over the phone and that she was actually happy for the couple. The hardest part was keeping her 8-year-old son, Bentley, out of the loop until he visited Edwards’ house the next morning.

Fans can watch Edwards in action when new episodes of Teen Mom OG air Monday nights on MTV.

[Featured Image by NBC]