‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Will Focus On Will Byers And The Upside Down

Will Byers was missing for most of the eight episodes in the first season. However, fans will get to see much more of him in Stranger Things Season 2, and we will learn more about how his time in the Upside Down world changed him.

The season finale teased Will Byers condition when he coughed out a slug-like creature. Season 2 of Stranger Things will not take off following the events of the finale. Rather, there will be a time jump of approximately a year, and the episodes will feature details to help fans fill in the blanks.

Stranger Things director and executive producer Shawn Levy spoke to Mashable about what to expect in Stranger Things Season 2 and Will Byers.

“When we cast the kids, we cast Noah Schnapp as Will Byers knowing that he was only in a small amount of Season 1 because he was missing. And we cast him because we knew that kid was special. Even if we weren’t going to call on his full reservoir of abilities in Season 1,” Levy said.

The Byer family and friends are going to try and move on with their lives; however, it has been revealed that Will Byers will suffer from some form of post-traumatic stress following his experiences in the Upside Down world. Levy went on to describe how Noah Schnapp performs in the upcoming season.

“Will Byers is very much at the center of Season 2. Noah steps up in the most staggering way. The Duffers and I, depending on who’s directing when, we keep sending texts to each other going, ‘holy shit, Noah is crushing it’ and we knew he had it in him, and it’s really now to get in that moment, and put him firmly in the thick of story.”

The series is going to explore Will’s disappearance in more depth, and this will entail more details about the Upside Down world. Sean Astin has been cast as Bob Newby in the second season of Stranger Things. He will serve as Joyce Byers love interest. Bob is a former nerd that went to school with Hopper and Joyce, who will be struggling to help her son Will deal with what happened to him.

Jim Hopper left Eleven some of her favorite snack Eggos in the wilderness in the first season’s finale. This led to much speculate with some determining that it was confirmation that Eleven was still alive, while others thought that it was the police chief’s guilt.

Matt Duffer confirmed that Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven is still alive in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I want people to know that she’s back and she’s a major part of the season and not know how or why,” the co-creator of the Netflix hit revealed. “We do get into her story and backstory. We learn about where she came from and how she came into the world and the program that resulted in her.”

Brown also added that she would have the opportunity to show the audience more of Eleven’s character and it is an emotional transition.

Season 2 of Stranger Things will continue is 80’s theme and have some pop culture references and influence. The Super Bowl trailer celebrates the Ghostbuster theme with the kids of Stranger Things dressed in the uniform.

Jonathan and Nancy are likely to continue their friendship, while Barb’s disappearance will have an effect on those who knew her.

Season 2 of Stranger Things will premiere on Netflix on October 31 this year, and it will feature nine episodes. The series is yet to be renewed for a third season; however, the Duffer brothers have mentioned that they have enough material for multiple seasons.

